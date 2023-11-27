INTERPOL was founded in 1923 in Vienna as the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC). After World War II, the agency was renamed INTERPOL and a new constitution was adopted.

The head of Interpol on Monday called “transnational organized crime” an epidemic so serious that it has become a “global security emergency.”

Secretary-General Jurgen Stock made the comments ahead of Interpol’s 100th anniversary on Tuesday, where he promised to announce a ‘Vienna Declaration’ to tackle the problem.

To combat rising cross-border crimes, Stock called for “more international cooperation, not less”, pointing to Interpol’s 19 global databases as a starting point.

“In addition to identifying criminals, our databases can also help identify victims, especially those who cannot speak for themselves,” Stock said.

Stock did not specify what exactly the ‘Vienna Declaration’ included, but pointed to an Interpol meeting this week for more details.

Stock was appointed to the position in 2014 and is beginning his final year in office.

According to the German jurist, Interpol helped identify, trace and arrest more than 10,000 criminals wanted for various crimes in different countries last year.

Stock also said that Interpol’s databases “help identify an average of 15 victims of child abuse around the world every day”.

He reported that last week, through Operation Identify Me – a project to identify 22 dead women who are believed to have been murdered – it was possible to identify one of the victims. This allowed his family to close the case after 31 years.

Stock said police services in Interpol’s 195 member countries search Interpol’s data 20 million times a day, or 250 searches per second.

“The criminal landscape we face is more complex and interconnected than ever before,” the Secretary-General concluded.

