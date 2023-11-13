Internet’s anger at WB could save John Cena’s ‘Coyote Vs.’ Acme’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: John Cena attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’s “The Suicide” , [+] Squad” at the Regency Village Theater on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) getty images

Who says getting angry on the internet doesn’t solve any problem? After several days of outrage, Warner Bros., once again, planned to make a fully-fledged film, Coyote vs. Acme, starring John Cena, produced by James Gunn, for a $30 million tax writeoff the studio and its owners. David Zaslav seemed to take the opposite approach.

The Wrap is now reporting that instead of the planned tax-based binning, Coyote vs. Acme will be sent to other distributors, meaning someone else could buy it and release it in some format, either streaming or Dramatic.

Previously, the WB line was: “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with ‘Coyote vs. Acme’.” We have great respect for the filmmakers, cast and crew and are grateful for their contributions to the film.

But “not moving forward” means deleting a completely finished project, not canceling some kind of conceptual pitch. This led to massive outrage resulting in the immediate resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which was partly intended to stop this kind of abusive studio behavior, although this exact type of thing is not spelled out in the new WGA/SGA contracts, it appears. Happen.

This had happened before with WB for Batgirl, a DC movie that was finished and then shelved for write-off, but then it was said that it was because it was bad and already Would hurt the struggling DC brand. However, this time, early test audiences and those who saw it had nothing but praise for Coyote vs. Acme, and it felt like even more of a reshuffle of the balance sheet than before.

The math that WB may have done here is calculating what the $30 million tax writeoff might cost in the big picture when actors, directors, writers, etc. no longer want to work with WB, so Lest their projects, even ready projects, be stopped just to save money. If some decision is taken then they will not be able to earn some rupees. Of course The WB isn’t the only place doing this, as we’ve seen Disney Plus make this kind of money by canceling some series that were completed but not yet aired like The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The more cynical answer here is that now that WB has focused all the attention on Coyote vs. Acme (which, I’ll be honest, I’d never heard of before) is that they can sell it for a higher price. , could have been even higher than if none of this had happened, because now there is more visibility wherever it lands. “What Is Why did WB want to kill this movie so badly?” The audience can say. something like that. Although honestly I’m more curious to see what Batgirl was like.

We’ll see where Coyote vs. Acme goes soon, and whether WB is really doing this kind of thing.

