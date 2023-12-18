Internet Computer Loses Grip at $10, But Still Gains 82% - Details

Despite the current recessionary environment, Internet Computer (ICP) is seeing a boom. As of press time, ICP, its native token, has lost its grip on the crucial $10 handle, and is currently trading at $9.93 after a weekly increase of over 80%.

ICP surged 30% over the weekend and previously hit $11.50. It has now joined the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. In the same time frame, the token’s trading volume increased by 73% to $730 million.

ICP increased by more than 80% last week. Source: Coingeco

Internet Computer, The Weekly Top Performer

With six straight green candles on the daily time frame, Internet Computer defied the current market volatility to distinguish itself as the biggest gainer of the week.

Its price surged nearly 120% from a low of $5.20 on December 12 to a new yearly high of $11.30. During this rise the coin price has broken through some important resistances, giving buyers a chance to extend the rebound.

When it comes to blockchain technology, the Internet Computer is one of the largest and most specialized networks. The network, which launched in 2021, has all the functionality needed for developers to build decentralized apps (dApps).

Its abundance of functionality sets it apart from other Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Cardano. Users can use its infrastructure to build and host their applications.

The ICP market cap is currently $4.3 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

The price of ICP has increased as a result of its support from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency globally. Because of this connection, its Canister smart contracts are able to send, receive, and maintain Bitcoins on the network. Said differently, these canisters are functionally equivalent to other Bitcoin holders on the BTC network.

This means that Bitcoin smart contract functions such as decentralized swaps and trading can be controlled by the Internet Computer. Additionally, there is ckBTC, which has 1:1 Bitcoin support.

ICP Seven Day Price Action. Source: Coingeco

The Bollinger Bands on the Internet computer are changing, indicating high levels of price volatility. In the overbought zone, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the moving average line, indicating bullish dominance in the price of Internet Computer.

Major Partnerships

Meanwhile, the team’s announcement of a collaboration between Internet Computer, Gaudi Knowledge, and Moon Labs is one of the most notable developments in light of the recent surge in the company’s valuation.

Thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Gaudi Knowledge Association (@gaudiknowledge) and The Moon Labs (@LeisureMeta_LM, @ICPhubkorea Gaudi will be the main partner for the Web3 project between the Knowledge Association and The Moon Labs. We are disclosing this… pic.twitter.com/iTuzb4oGgb – ICP.Hub Korea (@ICPhubkorea) 13 December 2023

Together with the South Korean affiliate of the Internet Computer Project, the two organizations will “recreate Gaudí’s architecture, art, and unfinished architectural blueprints in the metaverse on ICP.”

There is no evidence of weakness in the price action and there is a strong possibility of an uptrend with a significant increase in volume. In case the ICP price sustains above the $9.5 barrier, buyers can chase the next possible targets, which are $11.50 to $14.50.

The 50-day and 100-day moving averages are supporting ICP. According to some observers, the coin is about to form a bullish flag and pick up momentum again. It has already shaped the pole of this flag pattern. If that happens the Internet Computer will likely test the weekend high of $11.90.

Featured image from Uropong/Getty Images

