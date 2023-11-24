Internet casinos are thriving in 6 states. So why hasn’t it caught on more widely in America?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In the 10 years it has operated in New Jersey, Internet casino gambling has generated nearly $7 billion in revenue for casinos and their affiliates, sending more than a billion dollars in tax revenue to the state coffers. and helped keep Atlantic City’s nine casinos operating while they were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So why didn’t it spread more widely across America?

Currently, only six states offer internet casino gambling: New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia. (Nevada offers internet poker but not online casino games; Rhode Island has passed an online casino bill, but it is not expected to take effect until March 2024.)

Casino operators, online gambling companies, analysts and elected officials cite a number of reasons why they think it has yet to expand more widely: They include fears (analysts say unfounded) that Internet gambling will alienate gamblers. Would do away with physical casinos, and make a high-priority effort to sanction sports betting – about 90% of which is done online in two-thirds of the states.

Proponents say they hope additional states will soon adopt online casino gambling, partly as the wave of federal pandemic stimulus funds from the federal government ends, and states once again look for new sources of tax revenue. Have been.

Howard Glaser of Internet gambling technology company Light & Wonder said, “Internet gambling stands as the most lucrative revenue source from any gaming launch in history, and New Jersey is ‘Exhibit A’ for its success.” He predicted that dozens of states would adopt it in the near future.

However, Chris Krafcik, managing director of the Eilers & Krajcik gambling analytics firm, said some states may be hesitant to move forward with Internet casinos, which some lawmakers view as a more serious, higher-stakes form of gambling than online sports betting. Can see as. Another factor is competition from online giants like DraftKings and FanDuel that control almost half the online casino market in the US.

Krafcik predicted that “only a very small number of states” will legalize online casinos by the end of 2027.

“Online casinos have always been a tough sell,” Krafcik said.

One of those states could be Indiana, where an online casino bill was killed in February largely due to fears that it would harm the state’s existing physical casinos. A report by the state Legislative Services Agency warned of $134 million to $268 million per year, citing “losses in tax revenue from the displacement of gaming activities to brick-and-mortar casinos and racinos.” Lawmakers plan to try again next year.

Ellen Valaster from New Jersey has been playing Internet slots on the BetRivers.com site for about three years, where she also likes the free bingo games and a chat function that has enabled her to make many friends with whom she socializes in real life .

“There’s a lot of things to do there,” said Valaster, who once won $14,000 online. “I’ve met people I go to lunch with. You laugh and have a lot of fun.”

Legal Internet gambling in New Jersey leads the nation in terms of taxes paid to governments and money won by gambling companies. Collectively, Internet gambling has generated $16.3 billion in revenue for states that offer it, according to the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group.

Through September this year, New Jersey generated $6.91 billion from November 2013; Pennsylvania generated $4.34 billion since July 2019; Michigan generated $4.1 billion through January 2021; Connecticut generated $615.3 million through October 2021; West Virginia generated $294.7 million since July 2020, and Delaware generated $59.1 million since November 2013.

In terms of tax revenues assessed on Internet casino wagering over the same time period, Pennsylvania earned $1.83 billion; New Jersey and Michigan each generated $1.03 billion; Connecticut earned $88.4 million; West Virginia earned $44.2 million; And Delaware earned $19 million.

Internet gambling is not a completely windfall for casinos, they have to share some of what they get from online casino games and sports bets with third parties, including technology platforms. But that extra money came in handy in 2020, when Atlantic City’s nine casinos were closed for 3 1/2 months at the start of the COVID19 pandemic, and internet gambling was the only money coming in. Most sports had stopped as well, and there was little to bet on.

Internet gambling, which debuted in New Jersey on November 25, 2013, exceeded most expectations.

“The amount of betting, the interest people have, the excitement around it as an entertainment option shows the power and reach of the Internet,” said David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. “We were able to do that.” “In a responsible, professional manner that avoids embarrassment and scandal.”

There were initially concerns that Internet gambling would eat up money that would otherwise be won by casinos physically on their premises. But this has not been proved.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling industry, said that in most Internet gambling states, Internet betting has grown along with brick-and-mortar gambling revenues, although at a slower pace.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, agreed that the two complement each other.

“New Jersey proved it,” said Schwartz, whose company operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse platforms. “Casino revenues have stabilized following the pandemic, and online revenues are setting new records.”

Wayne Perry, The Associated Press

