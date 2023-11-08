International Monetary Fund warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank and other policymakers across Europe need to keep interest rates at the current high level until they are sure inflation is under control despite slower growth, the international currency said. The Treasury said on Wednesday, warning against “premature celebration” as inflation declines from its peak.

The Washington-based IMF said the cost of underestimating the persistence of inflation could be painfully high and could result in another painful round of rate hikes that could sap a large portion of the economy’s growth.

The European Central Bank and other central banks that are not part of the 20-country eurozone “are reaching the peak of their interest rate cycles, while some have begun to lower policy rates,” the IMF said at its bi-annual regional conference. Have given.” Economic outlook for Europe. “Nevertheless, a longer-term restrictive stance is still necessary to ensure that inflation returns to target.”

The IMF said that historically, it has taken an average of three years to bring inflation back to lower levels, while some anti-inflation campaigns have taken even longer. While it appears that central banks have finished their series of hikes, the cost of failure to get the job done and the resulting rate hikes could be as much as a full percentage point of annual economic output.

Alfred Camerer, director of the IMF’s Europe department, warned against “premature celebration” when speaking to reporters regarding the outlook. “It is less costly to be too tight with interest rate policy than to be too loose,” Kammerer said. The ECB, which halted its rate hikes on October 26 for the first time in more than a year, is “in a good position”, he said.

Inflation in the eurozone peaked at 10.6% in October 2022, and has fallen steadily to 2.9% in October.

The European Central Bank has raised its benchmark deposit rate by a full 4.5 percentage points between July 2022 and September 2023, from minus 0.5% to 4%. Higher rates are a typical tool used by central banks to control inflation, as higher rates mean higher borrowing costs to finance consumer purchases and new factories and factory equipment. This reduces demand for goods and puts downward pressure on prices, but could also hurt growth – a difficult move for the ECB.

The IMF said Europe is headed for a “soft landing” after the impact of the rate hike and recession is not likely, while growth forecasts remain uncertain and could be better or worse than expected.

It forecasts growth for the Eurozone at 0.7% this year and 1.2% next year. If inflation falls faster than expected, it will boost consumer real income and spending and could improve growth. But an escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine and accompanying sanctions and trade disruption could mean weaker growth.

For now, the month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has caused a temporary increase in oil prices, but has not disrupted the European economy, Kammerer said.

Source: apnews.com