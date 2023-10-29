International Finance Forum 2023 annual meeting opens in Guangzhou
World leaders urge multilateralism and closer cooperation on IFF’s 20th anniversary
GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /CNW/ — The 20th anniversary and annual meeting of the International Finance Forum (IFF) kicked off in Guangzhou, where world leaders, financial and business executives and academics met in Nansha, China to call for multilateralism and closer Gathered in Gangzhou. Collaboration.
IFF Co-Chairman Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, Lee Ka Chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Han Seung-soo, IFF Co-Chairman, addressed the opening ceremony. , Sun Zixiang, acting mayor of Guangzhou, opened the ceremony.
In his opening remarks, Zhou said: “Countries should strengthen cooperation to solve economic challenges. Instead of building barriers, isolation and economic coercion, we should safeguard multilateralism and build an open global economy. We object to protectionism and should be actively involved in the reform of the WTO.”
Wang Weizhong, governor of Guangdong province, said: “Guangdong will continue to upgrade its level of openness and accelerate the process of building an open and international market that is based on law.”
Wang says only open cooperation can create a win-win situation.
IFF Co-President Han Seung-soo said: “On this auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of our founding and in the world’s best financial conference hall, we at IFF pledge our resolve to steer the ship through uncharted waters. One must try one’s best.” “Openness to reform and careful coordination to move toward a more stable and sustainable global financial horizon.”
In his congratulatory letter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged international financial institutions, governments and the private sector to work together to scale up development and climate finance.
President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, IFF Co-Chair Jenny Shipley, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, IFF Board Member and former President of the Philippines Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Laurent Fabius, President of the French Constitutional Council, and Manuela Ferro, Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific of the World Bank Group, also addressed the inauguration ceremony.
Ho Hau Wah, former Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region, also congratulated the IFF on its 20th anniversary.
Source International Finance Forum (IFF)
