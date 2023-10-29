Classified in: Business

World leaders urge multilateralism and closer cooperation on IFF’s 20th anniversary

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /CNW/ — The 20th anniversary and annual meeting of the International Finance Forum (IFF) kicked off in Guangzhou, where world leaders, financial and business executives and academics met in Nansha, China to call for multilateralism and closer Gathered in Gangzhou. Collaboration.

IFF Co-Chairman Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, Lee Ka Chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Han Seung-soo, IFF Co-Chairman, addressed the opening ceremony. , Sun Zixiang, acting mayor of Guangzhou, opened the ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Zhou said: “Countries should strengthen cooperation to solve economic challenges. Instead of building barriers, isolation and economic coercion, we should safeguard multilateralism and build an open global economy. We object to protectionism and should be actively involved in the reform of the WTO.”

Wang Weizhong, governor of Guangdong province, said: “Guangdong will continue to upgrade its level of openness and accelerate the process of building an open and international market that is based on law.”

Wang says only open cooperation can create a win-win situation.

IFF Co-President Han Seung-soo said: “On this auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of our founding and in the world’s best financial conference hall, we at IFF pledge our resolve to steer the ship through uncharted waters. One must try one’s best.” “Openness to reform and careful coordination to move toward a more stable and sustainable global financial horizon.”

In his congratulatory letter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged international financial institutions, governments and the private sector to work together to scale up development and climate finance.

President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, IFF Co-Chair Jenny Shipley, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, IFF Board Member and former President of the Philippines Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Laurent Fabius, President of the French Constitutional Council, and Manuela Ferro, Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific of the World Bank Group, also addressed the inauguration ceremony.

Ho Hau Wah, former Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region, also congratulated the IFF on its 20th anniversary.

Source International Finance Forum (IFF)

You may also be interested in these press releases The 20th anniversary and annual meeting of the International Finance Forum (IFF) began in Guangzhou as world leaders, financial and business executives and academics gathered in Nansha, Guangzhou to call for multilateralism and closer cooperation. IFF… Elbit Systems Limited (“Elbit Systems” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been awarded a $135 million contract to establish an artillery ammunition factory for an international customer. The contract will be executed over a period of two… The IFF Global Finance and Development Report 2023 projects that monetary policy tightening, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are weighing on global growth, causing the global economy to slow to 3.1% in 2023. China’s GDP is… The 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) will officially start on October 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. The four-day trade show will feature over 10,000 products brought by over 4,000 exhibitors… The 16th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Memorial Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K took place this morning in spectacular fashion in downtown Indianapolis, drawing nearly 15,000 athletes. The program is highlighted by three new courses… Multi-award winning French property portal, my-french-house.com, has been awarded Best Real Estate Agency Website for France at the prestigious International Property Awards. “We are pleased and honored to present this rare château near the Pont du…

News Published and distributed on October 29, 2023 at 03:31:

Source: www.bing.com