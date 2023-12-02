International entrepreneurs benefit from new Louth alliance

Drogheda’s enterprise hub, The Mill, was alive with conversations in many different languages ​​on Thursday as a delegation of entrepreneurs from Spain, Cyprus and Latvia gathered to share their experiences with Irish counterparts.

All the women were part of a project called Greenworl; A program that aims to support rural women who want to set up their own green businesses.

This project is funded under the European Commission’s Erasmus+ to train and mentor women in rural areas to set up a sustainable and ecological business.

The Irish partnership included Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and the Mill Enterprise Center in Drogheda.

The women completed a course and counselling, which was followed by some very enjoyable business and cultural trips near Drogheda, including Newgrange and forest bathing in Ardee Bog!

“I’m part of a Spanish group that came over there with 11 other people trying to connect and build relationships and learn from more female entrepreneurs,” explains Irene, who runs a logistics company that ships to bars and restaurants. Helps in making it more durable. , “We are all very grateful to be here because it has been very gratifying and good to know other women from other parts of the world doing similar things in terms of entrepreneurship.”

Signe from Latvia runs a cold press juice company in a rural part of her country, and says that on her first visit she found Ireland charming and surprisingly warm!

“I came here with this project as a consultant and the grass is very green; we will be able to see it only in the spring, because at this time it snows a lot in Latvia, and the temperature is about minus 10!”, she She says laughing. I’m really enjoying meeting the mentors and apprentices, and of course enjoying the wonderful Irish music and culture in your beautiful country.

Varvara from Cyprus shares her experiences of cultivating herbs in a botanical park.

“It is open to the public so people can meet us and its aim is to bring people together and closer to the environment and nature, as well as to educate and educate people about herbs,” she explains.

There were many Irish participants in the project, including Imelda Connolly from Co. Meath, who hosts forest bathing on her 12-acre farm and two-acre wood.

Imelda explains, “I want to rebuild this area and make it into an ecological park and run all different kinds of workshops, bringing people out into nature to get the benefits and maybe Poetry and art workshops can be hosted in the open air.” “I have been fortunate to experience the benefits of nature and live in the woods and I have been so inspired by these people this week”.

One of the driving forces behind the project is Drogheda woman Deidre McQuillan, who aims to build a more inclusive culture towards digital start-ups and support development and entrepreneurship skills among vulnerable and still under-represented population groups such as women, immigrants To do. Young and senior.

“An OECD report recently showed that Irish small businesses and startups are doing very poorly at internationalisation, with women and disabled people making up part of the missing entrepreneurs,” says Deirdre, who has been on the Mill board since 2018 and at TUD. Let’s work. ,

“It was targeted at women living in rural areas who had green business ideas and after the last few days, they really wanted to join together, and I was thinking we’d have the Boyne Valley National Park in which maybe There will be a research center for sustainability in green farming and I think it could be a great thing to have there.”

Source: www.independent.ie