International Assembly launches Global Solutions Nexus (GSN) to respond to urban challenges and invest in urban transformation

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – During the fourth Urban Economy Forum held in 2022, the need to establish a global platform for cities to access financial opportunities to tackle old and new pressing challenges was clear. A year later, this dream came true during the 5th Urban Economies Forum (UEF5), titled "Urban Finance for Climate Change," which launched Global Solutions Nexus (GSN).

Left to right: Kamran Espili, Executive Director, UEF; Reza Pourvaziri, President, UEF; Hanih Riahi, Graphic Designer, UEF; Eduardo Jasso, Director, Latin America and Caribbean Branch, UEF; Qatar’s Ambassador to Canada Khalid bin Rashid Al-Mansouri; Mexico’s Ambassador to Canada Carlos Joaquin; Eduardo Moreno, Co-Director, World Urban Pavilion, UEF; Abdullah Ahmed Al-Karrani, Director of the Department of Urban Planning, Government of Qatar; Fazileh Dadwar, Director of Annual Conference, UEF

GSN is building a strong global network to connect local action and finance for impactful urban transformations. The goal is to bring together people, ideas, resources, institutions and systems to co-create these transformative solutions through creative and collaborative mechanisms for sustainable processes and outcomes.

The GSN will help cities and development partners to identify, select and design innovative solutions that have the potential to solve local problems, maximize opportunities and advance the comparative advantages of cities and regions. These solutions will be possible to develop thanks to gathering, exchange and dialogue building City leaders along with technocrats, academics, private sector and financial institutions.

The initiative has three main approaches: Innovation + Collaboration + Sustainability. By strengthening connections across these areas, it can inspire more general thinking about the city; One that values ​​and mobilizes local resources and assets as well as takes advantage of national and international investment. Projects that result in gsn These are typically neighborhood interventions that have the potential to promote a vision of the city that links the prosperity and well-being of these places to a broader vision of urban areas.

innovation A way to link different project aspects and financial mechanisms that are not explicitly interacting, and thus, reduce the potential for higher impacts and outcomes.

Collaboration This means bringing together diverse actors and development partners to identify and co-create urban solutions, linked to innovative financial instruments and strategies.

sustainability Guarantees can be guaranteed by establishing adequate processes to produce the required results that are transformative in nature, based on agreed principles and standards.

The GSN was launched in the presence of two ambassadors: Khalid bin Rashid Al-Mansouri, Qatar’s Ambassador to Canada; Carlos Joaquín, Mexico’s Ambassador to Canada. Both expressed interest in further cooperation with GSN and their countries.

This ambitious initiative requires the participation of the whole of society, as indicated by Reza Pourvaziri, Chairman of the Urban Economy Forum. ,GSN and its partners will establish a strong network of working partners around the world to collaborate on specific pilot projects and new financial instruments under a clear business plan,” Mr Pourvaziri said.

Eduardo Ortiz Jasso, UEFA Latin America and Caribbean Director, presented this new initiative at UEFA5. “The GSN will bring together key stakeholders to boost financial capabilities and investment to create the conditions to finance city transformations,” Mr Jasso said.

Youssef Amdani, President of GK Global, described the platform as “a unique platform that will empower cities and countries to assess, plan, finance and make a lasting positive impact on their communities.”

The final product design will be united platform The focus is on creating specific urban projects with an emphasis on financing intended to address urban challenges and have a positive economic, environmental and social impact.

Global Solutions Nexus is not just an initiative; This is a call to action. We invite individuals, businesses and organizations who share our vision to be part of this transformational journey. Our collaboration will help shape the future of cities, promote sustainable development and create lasting positive impact. We welcome everyone to join this mission and be part of financing today for the cities of tomorrow. Visit our website to explore investment opportunities and visit https://www.globalsolutionsnexus.org/ to learn more about how you can get involved.

Together, we can make a significant difference to the urban landscape and beyond.

For media inquiries: Alex Venuto, Urban Economy Forum, [email protected]

Source Urban Economy Forum Association UEF

