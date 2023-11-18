An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff Saturday following the sudden dismissal of former CEO Sam Altman reiterated that the decision was made due to a “breakdown in communication” and not “malicious intent or a threat to our financial, business, security, or /Anything related to privacy practices”. According to axios And the new York Times, The memo, obtained by both publications, was sent to employees by Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer.

Speculation has continued since Altman was unexpectedly removed as CEO on Friday and removed from the company’s board of directors, with no concrete information from OpenAI. In announcing the decision, the board said only that he “was not consistently forthright in his communications with the Board, thereby hindering its ability to comply with its responsibilities.” The board named Mira Muratti, chief technology officer of OpenAI, as interim CEO.

In response, OpenAI’s now-former chairman, Greg Brockman, announced he was also stepping down, tweeting, “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.” According to this, later three senior researchers also resigned. Information, Now in another report sources said Information Altman already has a “new venture”, and he plans to bring Brockman and possibly others on board. It’s not yet clear if this venture is separate from Altman’s other known upcoming projects, including a reported collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

Several subsequent reports have attempted to provide an explanation for Altman’s dismissal, with some claiming that there were concerns over the rapid development of the company’s AI products and, according to the journalist Kara Swisher, its “profit driven direction.” In Saturday’s memorandum, per axiosLightcap wrote that the announcement “took us all by surprise,” and “we have had several conversations with the board to try to better understand the reasons and process behind their decision.”

If I start moving out, the OpenAI board should come after me for the full value of my shares – Sam Altman (@sama) 18 November 2023

The sudden change may now have an impact on the impending sale of OpenAI’s employee shares, valued at about $86 billion, Information informed of. In a cryptic tweet on Saturday, Altman quipped, “If I start going out, the OpenAI board should come after me for the full value of my shares.”In this way,

Source