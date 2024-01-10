'Interesting:' Tesla CEO Elon Musk intrigued by Microsoft's new battery structure with 70% less lithium - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT said on Tuesday that the company, in collaboration with the US National Laboratory, has developed a new battery material that uses 70% less lithium, which is quite encouraging. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk,

What happened: Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Washington are now testing the material after successfully converting the solid-state electrolyte into a functional prototype battery, the company said in a statement. However, the final battery chemistry has not been confirmed and is subject to further large-scale testing.

The new battery materials use sodium and other elements in addition to lithium, an expensive metal. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most popular in the market being used in mobile phones, electric vehicles and even satellites. Microsoft said the reduction of lithium in the battery composition could help reduce battery costs as well as the risk of fire.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft used advanced AI and high-performance computing to screen 32 million candidates for battery materials and selectively identify viable materials within 80 hours. In the end, Microsoft had a list of 23 ingredients, five of which were already known.

Musk replied: Musk responded to Microsoft’s development by saying, “Interesting.”

Tesla relies on lithium-ion batteries for its electric vehicles as well as its energy storage product, the Megapack. Battery is the most expensive part of the EV and due to its high cost, the price of EV is also higher than that of a conventional combustion engine vehicle.

Musk has often noted affordability as the key element hindering mass EV adoption.

“I mean, to be perfectly clear, if our car was priced the same as the RAV4, no one would buy a RAV4, or at least not be likely to,” the CEO said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. It is very little.”

Last week, Musk said in a freewheeling XSpace talk that Earth has enough raw materials for solar power and lithium batteries, dismissing concerns about sustainable energy shortages. “Even if you were to electrically operate all the industries on Earth and all the power, including heating and transportation, you could do it with solar and lithium batteries,” he said.

