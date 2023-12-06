Interesting Bitcoin Price Prediction As BTC Rises Over $43,000: Bloomberg Analyst

TL;DR

Bitcoin recently hit a 19-month high of more than $43,000, with Bloomberg analysts estimating it could reach between $50,000 and $500,000. Key drivers include macroeconomic factors and potential ETF approval.

The rally is considered to be more significant than in 2021, with the BTC Spot ETF potentially attracting significant investment.

Caution is advised as a drop below $31,000 could trigger a significant correction, potentially driving BTC’s value down to around $29,000.

The beginning of the next crypto supercycle?

Bullish Bitcoin investors and crypto traders got a sweet Christmas gift this week, as BTC recently broke above $43k, setting a new 19-month high. According to TradingView data, the asset has seen an increase of more than 17% in the last seven days.

Bitcoin’s recent rise has prompted Bloomberg analysts to share their price predictions for the largest crypto asset on the market. According to the report, many people believe that it could reach between $50,000 to $500,000.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co., acknowledged the increase in optimistic speculation, calling it “going crazy again” and highlighting the rapid swings in sentiment in the market.

I would argue that the most important reason why Bitcoin had such a strong rally in 2020 and 2021 was the massive influx of liquidity into the system due to the pandemic. Without another massive liquidity program, some of those predictions are a pipe dream,” Maley said.

Although Bloomberg’s prediction is not the first, it is significantly higher than what most analysts and financial institutions have concluded recently. As reported, conservative traders are aiming for $50k or $100 by 2024, but others believe it could go north of $1M following ETF approval.

BTC traders are on edge

Many analysts believe this is just the beginning, expecting consolidation around the $41-43K range.

The BTC rally is seen as an “earned” rise over 2021. Coinbase even said that a BTC spot ETF could attract billions of dollars into the market.

That said, several factors are driving BTC’s rally: macroeconomic factors, the Fed’s stance against inflation in the US, and the potential approval of a BTC spot ETF from investment giants like BlackRock.

Although Bitcoin seems to be recovering from a long winter and has exceeded bullish expectations, some analysts believe it is best to err on the side of caution. As CryptoPotato reported, Bitfinex analysts suggest that if BTC falls below $31k, it could trigger a significant correction, causing investors to capitulate and a potential drop to around $29,000.

source: cryptopotato.com