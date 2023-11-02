Interesting Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction with a big catch

TL;DR

Analysts are bullish about BTC potentially reaching new highs, with some forecasts suggesting it could reach $100,000, but Chris Burniske warns of a possible “ultimate wipeout” after such a peak.

While some Twitter users expect BTC to rise after 2024 due to events like BlackRock’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF or the Bitcoin halving, others like Josh Olszewicz predict a more conservative rise to $38,000 by the end of 2023. .

At the end of the far bullish run, Luke Broyles estimated that BTC could rise to $3 million per coin, paralleling the rapid growth of the early Internet.

BTC price rise may hide risks

The revival of the cryptocurrency market and the substantial price rise of Bitcoin (BTC) has given investors new hopes that the rally may continue towards a new all-time high in the near future. Some analysts have supported that thesis, envisioning the asset reaching or even surpassing the coveted $100,000 mark in the coming years.

Popular X (Twitter) user Chris Burniske also thinks a new ATH may be imminent. However, he warned that after reaching the peak, BTC may face a “final wipeout.”

Berniske believes the asset’s current performance is similar to that seen in the first half of 2019, when the price was moving north almost daily before falling significantly in the first quarter of 2020 (at a time when the global COVID The Covid-19 pandemic shocked the world).

If $BTC , $ETH Ripple here, and after everything else happens, we could be set for a repeat of mid-2019 – moving high enough to make people believe that maybe, just maybe, new ATHs Are around the corner, before enduring the final wipeout (Q1 ’24?) and putting in firm higher lows. – Chris Burniske (@cburniske) 2 November 2023

Many X users commenting below the post disagreed with this notion. Some are predicting that BTC will rise even higher after the first quarter of 2024 based on the possible approval of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF or the halving event.

Other Bitcoin Forecasts

Another analyst who has given his opinion on the matter in the past few days is X user Josh Olszewicz. He suggested that BTC could continue its uptrend in the remaining two months of the year and rise to $38,000 by the end of 2023.

Luke Broyles was much more optimistic, believing that the asset could reach an astonishing $3 million per coin based on potential growth compared to the early expansion of the Internet.

Those interested in seeing the top five BTC predictions coming from prominent personalities can take a look at our dedicated video below:

