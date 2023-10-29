Interest rates will remain high amid recession fears

Economists expect the base rate to remain unchanged at 5.25%

Borrowing costs will remain high for a longer period of time as the Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates at a 15-year peak for the second time in a row next week.

Economists expect the base rate to remain unchanged at 5.25 percent on Thursday.

Policymakers halted a two-year rate hike cycle at their last meeting in September after 14 consecutive increases that have driven up mortgage costs for homeowners.

A Reuters survey of analysts said 61 out of 73 expect the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep rates steady when it meets on Thursday.

It comes after the European Central Bank decided to keep rates on hold last week and ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when bankers are also expected to leave rates unchanged.

At the MPC’s last meeting in September, when it tabled the rates, four out of nine members voted in favor of raising them by 5.5 per cent.

‘It would only take one member of the committee to change their mind in favor of tightening the balance further – but we doubt it,’ said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

He said there has been little new data since the last vote, so those who opposed the rate hike are unlikely to change their minds.

Investec analysts said: ‘The case for raising rates further now looks somewhat weaker for a number of other reasons.’

He cited soft economic data, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse-than-expected gross domestic product and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.

‘This is not a completely consistent picture, but is consistent with the economy being in the early stages of a recession,’ Investec said.

Susanna Streeter, head of currency and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘While the economy is stagnating, growth is proving very elusive, which suggests demand is slowing.

‘If wage growth and prices of goods and services continue to rise, it will make policymakers more averse to another hike.’

The bank will also publish an economic forecast this week, which is likely to include a cut to its growth outlook in more disappointing economic news.

