The Bank of England’s top economist has said that long-term interest rates will probably be higher than in 2010, but they are likely to fall below their current 15-year high.

Hugh Pill said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets the base rate that lenders use to set their interest rates, said rates should likely compensate for inflation and a smaller return for shareholders. Returns must be provided.

He said as inflation moves closer to 2% – the target the government has set the MPC – the rate setters will look for a new normal.

Mr Pill said where interest rates will settle is somewhat a “philosophical question”.

He said he hoped the bank could operate with fewer external shocks in the future – citing the economic impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine – which could allow it to set rates in a more stable environment.

“The way we think about it is the level of interest rates, the level of the bank rate, you can think of it as being related to inflation: so it has to cover someone who has a bank rate. The deposits are… They probably want compensation for inflation,” he said.

“We are targeting inflation at 2%. So, you need an interest rate of 2% to cover it. And then, you know, people put their money in the bank to save. They are expecting some returns on that.

He added: “So, you might want to add a little bit to the 2% compensation required for inflation in the form of real returns, let’s say half a percentage point, one percentage point.”

This leaves people with a “vague number”, Mr Pill said.

This is “a number that is below where we are in terms of interest rates, but still potentially higher than what our interest rates were in the pre-COVID era”.

“That’s because pre-COVID we were still dealing with the fallout of the financial crisis, we had to support the economy rather than be restrictive.”

Mr Pill said: “The situation that created rates at pre-Covid zero was an extraordinary situation.”

The MPC kept interest rates at 5.25% last week, the second time in a row it has left the base rate unchanged after nearly two years of continuous increases.

