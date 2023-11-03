Interest rates will not fall until 2025, Bank of England indicated

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has indicated that interest rates will remain high until 2025. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP (Henry Nicholls, Associated Press)

Britain’s extremely high inflation will force the Bank of England (BoE) to keep interest rates at record levels until 2025 to tackle rising prices.

The central bank estimates inflation will return to just 2% in 2025, with chief economist Hugh Pill warning that inflation will not fall quickly due to slowing demand.

“The overall decision of the MPC [monetary policy committee] There has been a slight change from being associated with demand factors to being more associated with supply factors.

“We may be less optimistic about the idea that inflation will get back to target given the lack of demand, the lack of activity that we’re seeing.”

He spoke at a web event a day after the Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Explaining the MPC’s decision to keep interest rates on hold for the second consecutive time, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said, “It is too early to think about cutting rates”.

“We will keep interest rates high for a long time to ensure we get inflation back to the 2% target,” Bailey said.

“We will keep a close watch to see if further rate increases are needed,” he said.

Chief economist Pill also took a hawkish tone, saying “We haven’t really considered cutting rates yet. At this point, our concern is to make sure we get inflation back on target on a sustained and sustainable basis.” Try hard enough.

The latest inflation figure for September was 6.7%.

The BoE pointed to strong wage growth, stubborn services inflation and the Israel-Hamas war, which threatens higher energy prices, as risks to inflation.

Pill warned that labor market strength and rising wages mean the central bank cannot yet turn its attention away from fighting inflation.

He said: “The overall conditions of the UK labor market, although loosening, still remain quite tight by historical standards, and this is what underpins this potential persistence and strength in wage growth. “

Threadneedle Street also wrote in its latest economic forecast that the UK economy will go into recession in 2024 after the BoE said there will be zero growth next year.

Despite the economic slowdown, the Bank of England expects inflation to return to its 2% target in late 2025, about six months later than previously forecast.

“Let me be clear, there is absolutely no room for complacency. Inflation is still very high,” Bailey said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com