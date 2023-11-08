Interest rates: Lloyds, Halifax, Barclays and HSBC all pay less than 2% on their easy access accounts. Photo: Lucy North/PA via Getty Images (Lucy North – PA Images via Getty Images)

High street banks are still short of savers as interest rates hit record highs, but the average savings account pays out less than half that amount, according to consumer group Which.

However, there are lenders that have improved their rates and savers can now benefit from higher savings rates than ever before if they know where to put their money.

As of early November, Ulster Bank is the only High Street name offering above average easy access rates. Its Loyalty Saver offers 5.2% on balances of £5,000 and above. Anything less and the rate drops to 2.25%.

Meanwhile, Lloyds (LLOY.L) with 1.4%, Halifax with 1.5%, Barclays (BARC.L) with 1.65%, and HSBC (HSBA.L) with 1.98% all on their easy access accounts 2 Pay less than %.

Looking outside the high street names, a Yahoo Finance UK search shows that Paragon Bank offers 5.16% through its Double Access Saver account with a minimum deposit of £1,000. As the name suggests, customers are limited to two withdrawals per year.

Challenger Beehive Money offers a rate of 5.15% on balances of £1,000 and above in an offer available online only.

For those who agree to part with their money for 12 months, Union Bank of India offers a one-year fixed bond account that pays a market top rate of 6.05%.

Which one? High street banks offer lower savings rates than rival challenger banks and building societies, with customers losing up to hundreds of pounds a year if they choose investments with household names, the warning said.

Between October 2022 and October 2023, the Bank of England will raise the base rate seven times, raising it by three percentage points from 2.25% to 5.25%.

However, which one? The analysis shows that over the same period, the average easy-access rate offered by big banks increased by only 1.56 percentage points, from 0.42% to 1.98%.

“It is important that anyone who is able to set aside money during a cost of living crisis is getting the best possible returns. Once again, it is the challenger companies and building societies that lead the way,” said Jenny Ross, editor of What? Money, said.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new consumer charge means companies must regularly review their products to demonstrate that they offer fair value – and those that fall short of this requirement face tough, swift action from the regulator. Should expect to encounter.

“Companies should take immediate action to improve their rates or else face strict action from the regulator by the end of the year,” he said.

