Voter interest in the 2024 European elections is rising, but projections of an increase in support for far-right parties are raising doubts over the EU’s future path.

Advertisement

More than half (57%) of EU citizens are interested in the upcoming European elections six months before the polls open, 6 percentage points more than in the future. last election in 2019, according to survey results released by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

European elections are held every five years in the 27 EU member states, in which voters choose who will represent them in the European Parliament, the bloc’s only democratically elected institution.

According to the survey, if the elections are held next week, 68% will cast their vote, which is 9 percentage points higher than in 2019.

But despite this bright outlook, projections of a surge in support for far-right parties amid recent election victories in several EU countries are casting doubt on the future of the union.

European Parliament spokesperson Jaime Deutch told Euronews that despite the Eurosceptic origins of some far-right parties, a shift to the right in the parliament’s composition would not lead to the end of the EU’s role.

“Parties that previously were practically supportive of leaving the EU are now making other types of proposals, which no longer involve leaving – because that’s too cold – but rather proposals aimed at leaving the EU as per their view. Have to adapt,” Dutch explained.

“I want the EU to not only continue to work as well as it has, but also to work better, because that will benefit us all,” he said.

According to poll aggregator Europe Elects latest launchThe European Parliament’s right-wing Identity and Democracy (ID) group – home to far-right parties such as France’s Rassemblement National and Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland – could gain 11 seats in the June vote.

Recent shocking victory Populist Geert Wilders’ victory in November’s Dutch elections is the latest in a string of victories for Europe’s far right. During the current five-year term of the European Parliament, far-right parties have celebrated significant electoral victories in Italy, Finland and Sweden, and are making gains in German, French and Austrian elections.

Election enthusiasm uneven across the EU

The European Parliament survey also reveals huge discrepancies in the level of interest in the EU elections between social groups.

While 74% of those who follow EU politics expressed interest, the number who do not dropped to 34%.

Interestingly, 50% of young voters are interested, while the younger generation is more favorable towards the European project compared to 57% to 59% in other age groups.

In particular, interest in the election fluctuates significantly between EU countries, ranging from a high of 69% in the Netherlands to a low of 28% in the Czech Republic.

The likelihood of voting, which averages 68% across the bloc, also varies by country, with Danes being the most likely to go to the polls and Cypriots the least likely.

In 24 of the bloc’s 27 countries, citizens are more likely to vote than in 2019, with the most significant increases seen in Poland (23%) and Slovakia (20%).

Both countries have seen dramatic changes in their political leadership in recent months. After eight years of harsh rule under the Law and Justice party, pro-EU Donald Tusk is set to try to form a government after winning enough votes in October Polish elections. In Slovakia, leftist populist Robert Fico formed a new government in October after vowing to challenge major EU decisions.

Majority with EU

According to the survey, 61% of Europeans believe EU membership is a good thing, up slightly from 59% before the 2019 elections and significantly higher than the low of 47% in May 2011.

This figure has increased to 70% among youth between 15 to 24 years, in this age group also less inclination towards voting has been found.

Advertisement

The Dutch told Euronews that the EU’s future path is particularly important for young voters.

“The world is a more complex place than it used to be,” he said. “The next generations will have even more problems than previous generations. But this ultimately makes the European project even more valuable.”

Higher youth turnout may lead to more positive results for pro-EU parties. Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece and Malta will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in European elections for the first time in 2024.

The Dutch also believe that the EU’s visibility in times of crisis has helped strengthen its positive image among voters.

“The fact that the EU has been able to successfully negotiate Brexit, to help citizens during COVID-19 through vaccination campaigns or the recovery plan, to unite in support of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion “I think these moments have given the EU visibility in the media and the EU’s response has given it more credibility,” he said.

Advertisement

But when asked whether EU membership has benefited their country, respondents from some member states are significantly less likely to agree than others.

Only a small majority of Austrians (55%) believe that their country benefits from EU membership. National elections in the country will coincide with the 2024 European elections, in which Austria’s far-right Freedom Party of Austria is currently on top.

But despite signs of waning support for the EU in some countries, the Dutch say a lot can change in politics in six months.

“What we are seeing in recent national elections is that yes, there are countries where these (far-right) parties are growing, but there are also countries where they are losing ground,” he said. “We’ll see what the outcome will be in six months. Six months is a very long time in politics, and even more so in European politics.”

Source