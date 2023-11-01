New York, US – Webwire – Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Global brand consultancy Interbrand is boosting its economics capability, which helps brands determine the risks, rewards and potential business impact of new ideas, by promoting former CEO, entrepreneur and thought-leader Greg Silverman to Global Director, Brand Economics. helps to seize market opportunities. ,

Greg, who has worked with Interbrand throughout his distinguished career, is one of the architects of Interbrand’s brand valuation model. As an entrepreneur he developed and sold a software company that creates a “digital twin” of the market. He has led projects on mergers and acquisitions, brand strategy, product launches, brand architecture, customer experience, brand valuation and go-to-market strategy engagements for leading global companies. Greg is the host of the podcast Road to Revenue and author of “How Customers Behave.” He is working on a new book called How Brands Fail. Greg combines primary research, financial analysis, industry data, advertising planning and business case modeling to provide clients with the truth that gives them the confidence to make the coveted move.

Gonzalo Brujo, Global Chief Executive Officer of Interbrand, said: “We are delighted to bring such a visionary thought-leader and businessman to Interbrand to lead our brand economics capability. Interbrand’s Brand Valuation Model is the definitive and best tool for corporations looking to leverage their brand as a powerful asset. Through robust business modeling, powerful projections, and robust risk assessments, brand economics aligns business and brand strategy to the CEO’s agenda. I am confident that Greg will be a powerful partner for our teams and partners, giving them the confidence to take this prestigious step forward.”

Greg Silverman, global director of brand economics at Interbrand, said: “My vision for Brand Economics is to bring innovation across AI, real-time software solutions and Interbrand’s proven IP to the choices customers face. Our Brand Economics practice brings the full range of Interbrand’s expertise to the business cases we develop. Our solutions go beyond traditional media and brand health models to evaluate brand improvement decisions and predict the business outcomes arising from those improvements. I’m thrilled to expand my practice to a broader global community that wants to justify the investment in the brand.

Over the past 30 years, Interbrand has conducted the definitive ranking of the world’s best global brands and conducted thousands of brand assessment exercises based on its proprietary Brand Strength™ framework to help businesses create a roadmap to strong growth. Interbrand’s longitudinal brand economics data collected over the same time frame shows that leadership, engagement and relevance are the most important attributes of the world’s most valuable brands. Through its advanced economics capabilities, Interbrand is even better positioned to help clients take confident steps to drive their brand growth.

Interbrand has been the world’s leading brand consultancy for over 45 years – pioneering prestige work and creating many of the brand building tools that are common across the industry today.

In collaboration with the world’s leading brands, Interbrand’s global team of thinkers and makers is leading the future of brand building. By turning customers into active participants, Interbrand helps clients strengthen their brands on an ongoing basis – its approach gives them the confidence to take coveted action that sparks desire and creates utility, leading to extraordinary results.

Interbrand is a part of Omnicom’s Brand Consulting Group which sits within the Communications Consulting Network.

