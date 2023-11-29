Interact Analysis: Warehouse automation market will return to growth in 2024

According to the latest research from market intelligence firm Interact Analysis, warehouse automation order consumption will begin to grow again in 2024 after the market suffered a hard 2023, albeit at a lower rate. From 2025 onwards, revenues are expected to return to double-digit growth, the firm said.

Interact reported that as a result of the pandemic and record low interest rates in 2019/2020, there was a significant increase in e-commerce orders, which led to an acceleration in warehouse construction and, therefore, an increase in warehouse automation sales. However, now that e-commerce sales have slowed and interest rates have risen, the market has seen a decline in warehouse construction, which has also led to a slowdown in warehouse automation investment. The firm concluded that order intake for fixed automation will decline by approximately -8% in 2023, but order intake for mobile automation is expected to grow by 38% during the year, which will provide a buffer against overall market decline.

Interact further noted that the slowdown is being felt most in vertical markets where e-commerce is more exposed, such as general merchandise, grocery and apparel. These are often referred to as downstream verticals because they are downstream in the supply chain and closer to the consumer. On the other hand, upstream verticals such as sustainable manufacturing have performed relatively well, driven by the near-shore trend and the resulting construction of factories in the US and Europe. In fact, the sustainable manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest growing vertical market for warehouse automation with revenue growth of 6% in 2023.

“The rise and fall of warehouse construction has led to the rise and fall of end-to-end warehouse automation solutions,” said Ruben Scriven, research manager at Interact Analysis. “Greenfield sites are suitable for large and complex end-to-end solutions, while brownfield sites are better suited for smaller point solutions that automate specialized workflows, such as mobile robots. Because the share of brownfield sites has now increased, the point Solutions (relative to end-to-end solutions) have also increased. Therefore, automation vendors that can provide solutions for brownfield sites and distribution center automation projects will do well in the short term.

Scriven added, “Overall, our projections for 2024 are more pessimistic than our previous forecast releases.” ,

The 5th edition of the Warehouse Automation Report is based on research involving over 100 in-depth research interviews and analyzes over 120 companies, looking specifically at their past, present and future investments in warehouse automation.

Source: www.mmh.com