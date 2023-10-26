Intel's turnaround was a devastating blow. The Motley Fool

intel (INTC -5.09% ) is in the midst of a massive turnaround plan — including catching up to rivals in CPU technology, inventing new AI-related platforms through its Goudy accelerator and building a giant foundry for third-party chips. Involves construction of. Production.

That transition will cost money, and Intel’s cash flow is highly dependent on the core PC CPU business, where it has traditionally dominated.

Yet after the pandemic surge led to its worst PC debacle in modern memory, Intel faces another challenge. In fact, it actually faces three big challenges coming together for its cash-cow PC business – and that could jeopardize its entire turnaround plan.

Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD are coming

This week, Reuters reported that both NVIDIA (NVDA -4.32%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -5.52%) were “quietly” developing a PC processor based on arm holdings (ARM -5.59%) architecture, which will run on Microsoft (MSFT 3.07%) Windows operating system. According to sources cited by Reuters, these new chips from Nvidia and AMD will be available for PCs in 2025.

Note, Microsoft had already recruited Qualcomm (QCOM -4.21% ) to make Arm-based chips for Windows in 2016, with an exclusivity deal that expires in 2024. Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled its new Arm chip for PCs, which promises eye-popping performance.

Microsoft has seen Apple (AAPL -1.35% ) has taken PC market share over the past few years since Apple abandoned Intel x86 chips for its Arm-based M2 chips. In general, x86 chips, which are dominated by the traditional Intel and AMD duopoly, offer greater performance, but they are generally less power-efficient than Arm-based chips. That’s why Arm has found such a home in mobile devices. However, with the success of the M-series chips in Macs, Microsoft has taken notice, and is now looking to diversify.

Qualcomm released its new Arm PC chip on Tuesday

Nvidia and AMD are known to be very innovative chip makers, so one should expect some serious innovation and disruption in the PC world, especially as device makers look to imbue PCs and desktops with artificial intelligence capabilities.

But already, Qualcomm is looking to give everyone a run for its money based on the specifications of its new Snapdragon X Elite processor for Windows laptops, unveiled on Tuesday. These new chips should be available in Windows laptops sometime in 2024.

The new system-on-chip processor includes Qualcomm’s Orion central processing unit, an Adreno graphics processor, a Hexagon neural (AI) processor, RAM memory, and other circuitry that runs the PC.

Based on Qualcomm’s tests, the company claims that the new Snapdragon chip outperforms the Intel i9, as well as Apple’s M2 for gaming. The new chip is apparently also useful for artificial intelligence operations, capable of processing large language models with up to 13 billion parameters.

Implications for Intel

Since Arm chips have been around for a long time, why haven’t PCs adopted them more? Well, the x86 architecture is very well-established, and software developers develop PC software for x86 chips. The first attempts at Arm-based tablets have usually been dogged by hiccups. In fact, Nvidia also attempted Arm-based processors for Microsoft tablets in 2012, but it failed due to these software compatibility issues. So, that compatibility issue has traditionally presented a problem for Intel and the x86 architecture.

However, Apple was able to get the M-series working thanks to its in-house developed application compatibility software layer, called Rosetta 2. Rosetta 2 was developed by Apple in 2020 to allow Intel-based software to run on Apple’s Arm-based. M2 chip, and that’s what has made its M2-based Macs so successful.

Can Microsoft provide such a software translator? Microsoft certainly has the capability and financial resources. However, since Apple is able to optimize for M2, Microsoft will have to ensure that Intel software can run on new Qualcomm chips as well as chips from AMD and Nvidia, if they arrive. This is a more complex task. Still, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says, “We knew that as we moved from x86 to the Arm-compatible instruction set, there would be a journey to get all the applications and performance … I think elite X We are reaching the end of this journey.”

If these new Arm chips are even moderately successful, it would be devastating for Intel. The company is trying to regain its technological edge, build foundries and compete with rivals in other ways. But its financial resources depend on cash flow from the wide-ranging PC chip business. After a PC slowdown over the past few years, Intel now has to contend with a potential breach of its moat in x86 PC chips. This may put further pressure on its financial capacity.

The transition to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger just got more difficult.

Billy Duberstein holds positions at Apple and Microsoft. Their clients may hold shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com