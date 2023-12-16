December 16, 2023
Intel's stock drops as it waits for a major catalyst


Intel Corp’s bearish camp got a little shorter on Friday as a BofA Securities analyst ended his negative call on the stock.

BofA’s Vivek Arya still has concerns about Intel INTC, +2.17% , including that it has limited upside in the PC market and that the company is losing server market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +0.83% and ARM Holdings PLC ARM, +0.42%. But he’s feeling more encouraged about other areas of the business, including its Mobileye autonomous-driving unit and its foundry plans.

See also: Intel announces new PC, server chips designed for AI use

Furthermore, Arya believes that Intel is undervalued based on the sum of the parts. That could change as the company takes steps to separate its design and manufacturing financials as early as next year.

“This will help in comparing each business unit with its related units [comparables],” He mentioned.

Additionally, Intel has indicated interest in spinning off its field-programmable gate-array business into a separate public company, “potentially preparing the stock for a reevaluation based on the sum of the parts,” said Arya. he said.

He upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform in his latest note, while raising his price objective to $50 from $32.

Arya also changed his view on AMD shares, raising his rating to buy from neutral and raising his price objective to $165 from $135.

“We see AMD well-positioned to capture incremental share of the highly profitable $100 billion-plus accelerator market as we continue to make progress in servers. [central processing units] against the existing [Intel],” he wrote.

Nvidia Corp.’s stock NVDA, +1.12% is still his favorite way to play compute and artificial-intelligence trends, but Arya said AI and generative AI “are multi-year phenomena and represent opportunities for many “

Reading: Could Nvidia’s stock — up 231% this year — really be a bargain?

AMD shares were up 0.6% in Friday’s session, while Intel stock was ahead 1.9%.

Source: www.marketwatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year's economic story

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year’s economic story

December 16, 2023
Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Nustral – Business News

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year's economic story

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year’s economic story

December 16, 2023
Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Nustral – Business News

December 16, 2023
Rachel Cruze: 20 Ways To Save at Target

14 Things You Can Do to Save On Your Next Target Trip

December 16, 2023
US politician purchases questionable health stock

US politician purchases questionable health stock

December 16, 2023
Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More

Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 16, 2023
We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

December 16, 2023