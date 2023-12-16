Intel's stock drops as it waits for a major catalyst

Intel Corp’s bearish camp got a little shorter on Friday as a BofA Securities analyst ended his negative call on the stock.

BofA’s Vivek Arya still has concerns about Intel INTC, +2.17% , including that it has limited upside in the PC market and that the company is losing server market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +0.83% and ARM Holdings PLC ARM, +0.42%. But he’s feeling more encouraged about other areas of the business, including its Mobileye autonomous-driving unit and its foundry plans.

Furthermore, Arya believes that Intel is undervalued based on the sum of the parts. That could change as the company takes steps to separate its design and manufacturing financials as early as next year.

“This will help in comparing each business unit with its related units [comparables],” He mentioned.

Additionally, Intel has indicated interest in spinning off its field-programmable gate-array business into a separate public company, “potentially preparing the stock for a reevaluation based on the sum of the parts,” said Arya. he said.

He upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform in his latest note, while raising his price objective to $50 from $32.

Arya also changed his view on AMD shares, raising his rating to buy from neutral and raising his price objective to $165 from $135.

“We see AMD well-positioned to capture incremental share of the highly profitable $100 billion-plus accelerator market as we continue to make progress in servers. [central processing units] against the existing [Intel],” he wrote.

Nvidia Corp.’s stock NVDA, +1.12% is still his favorite way to play compute and artificial-intelligence trends, but Arya said AI and generative AI “are multi-year phenomena and represent opportunities for many “

AMD shares were up 0.6% in Friday’s session, while Intel stock was ahead 1.9%.

