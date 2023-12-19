VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global intelligent trailer market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size was USD 22.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and autonomous vehicle development is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Intelligent Trailer is an advanced technology with various features like Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking, anti-theft, record trailer health and others.

The advancement of autonomous vehicles is closely related to intelligent trailer systems. As autonomous trucks become more prevalent, the need for seamless integration and communication between vehicle and trailer is increasing. Intelligent trailer systems play a key role in increasing the development and adoption of these systems, enabling features such as autonomous loading and unloading, platooning and convoy systems.

Get a FREE Sample Report of Intelligent Trailer Market Research Insights @

However, retrofitting challenges is a major factor that may restrain the revenue growth of the market. Retrofitting existing trailers with intelligent systems can be a complex and expensive process. Older trailers may not have the necessary infrastructure or compatibility to integrate advanced technologies, requiring extensive modification or even replacement of some components. Retrofitting can also cause downtime for the trailer, affecting operational efficiency.

Furthermore, integration complexity, data integration and standardization across different manufacturers systems are other major factors that may restrain the market revenue growth.

scope of research

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$22.02 billion CAGR (2023-2032) 3.7% Revenue forecast till 2032 US$31.82 billion base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Types, Applications and Areas regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies Spyron, Schneider, Clariance Technologies, Great Dane LLC, Kogel, Krone Trailer, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Peterson Manufacturing, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Tata International DLT scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Click to purchase this report at a specially discounted rate @

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global intelligent trailer market is quite fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective intelligent trailer systems. Some of the key players included in the global intelligent trailer market report are:

spirean

schneider

Clariance Technologies

Great Dane LLC

Kögel

krone trailer

Schmitz Cargobull AG

peterson manufacturing

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Tata International DLT

strategic development

On September 15, 2022, Groot Industries, a leading manufacturer and supplier of lighting products and safety systems for a wide range of heavy-duty trucks and trailers, commercial and passenger vehicles, announced the launch of the 4SEE Smart Trailer System, a combination of hardware and software. Unveiled. It aims to provide truck fleets with greater access to data related to their operations. The goal of the 4SEE system is to combine all the independent solutions into one system with a common communication stream, without increasing the trailer’s harness or hardware requirements.

Can be ordered directly through this link [Exclusive Copy] ,

Some highlights of the report

Flatbed trailer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global intelligent trailer market in 2022. This is due to significant investment in innovative technology that provides vital data to optimize trailer operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the increasing number of road accidents especially in developed countries is another major factor driving the revenue growth of the region. Intelligent trailer systems aim to enhance trailer safety, security and efficiency, and provide significant added value for fleet operators and cargo owners.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare are expected to register a consistently rapid revenue growth rate in the global intelligent trailer market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) trailer tracking systems with telematics. And there is increasing awareness of better trailer utilization and remote operation controls. Trailer tracking systems employ a combination of GPS, cellular, wireless-fidelity (WiFi), and geofencing with alerts. This reduces the amount of loss during the supply chain process. Additionally, users are notified when shipments are delayed, allowing the issue to be resolved as quickly as possible.

On September 15, 2022, Groot Industries, a leading manufacturer and supplier of lighting products and safety systems for a wide range of heavy-duty trucks and trailers, commercial and passenger vehicles, announced the launch of the 4SEE Smart Trailer System, a combination of hardware and software. Unveiled. It aims to provide truck fleets with greater access to data related to their operations. The goal of the 4SEE system is to combine all the independent solutions into one system with a common communication stream, without increasing the trailer’s harness or hardware requirements. The 4SEE Digital Harness System also includes modules to connect to a single harness, separating legacy and digital hardware so that no part of the system interferes with another.

Browse Full Report Details + Research Methodology + Table of Contents + Infographics @

Emergen Research has segmented the global intelligent trailer market based on type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) refrigerated trailer Dry Van Trailers flatbed trailers tanker trailers Other



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) Transportation and Logistics Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry Pharmaceutical and Healthcare construction and heavy equipment Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa

refrigerated trailer Dry Van Trailers flatbed trailers tanker trailers Other



Curated reports you shouldn’t miss: Watch now!

commercial vehicle sensor market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Powertrain, Telematics, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecast to 2027

automated guided vehicles market Forecast to 2032 by component (hardware, software, and service), by vehicle type (tow vehicles, forklift trucks, pallet trucks, and others), by navigation technology, by application, by end-use, and by region

car clear coat market By Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Urethane), By Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite), By Region Forecast to 2032

electric vehicle communication controller market By system type, by vehicle type (plug-in, hybrid and battery powered), by current type [Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC)]Forecast to 2032 by charging type, and by region

Lightweight materials for the electric vehicle (EV) market Forecast to 2032 by Material Type (Metals & Alloys, Plastics, and Others), by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, by Vehicle Type, by Components, by Application, and by Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports and consulting services. Our solutions focus solely on your objective of detecting, targeting and analyzing changes in consumer behavior across demographics, industries and helping customers make better business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies to ensure relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including healthcare, touch points, chemicals, types and energy.

Contact:

eric lee

corporate sales specialist

Emerging Research Web:

straight line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Explore our Japanese version: Intelligent Trailer Market

Check out our blogs and information section: insight

Read our press release @ press-release/global-intelligent-trailer-market

Source: www.globenewswire.com