Intel talked about expansion, Meteor Lake, and the importance of AI on PC.

AI is a hot topic and covers many areas at the moment, but one that looks set to change and is already making big waves is the type of AI that is available to average PC users. From image manipulation to audio enhancements, it is going to introduce powerful tools that will make PCs more relevant in the near future.

At the heart of your PC is the processor or CPU and Intel is at the forefront of processor design with its latest 14th generation Mobile Core Ultra processors, previously codenamed Meteor Lake, which combine the CPU, GPU and now NPU (Neural Processing Unit) components. Is a combination. I spoke to Intel’s Dermot Hargaden, vice president and general manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, about the company’s presence and recent expansion in Europe, where its new Fab 34 facility in Ireland will manufacture Meteor Lake processors, about the challenges. Recent events such as Covid and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and what we have to see in 2024.

An Intel team guides a lithography resist track at Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland on January 12, 2022. , [+] It is the first chipmaking tool delivered to Fab 34, part of a $7 billion construction project that will double Intel Ireland’s manufacturing footprint. Intel Corporation

Antony: The opening of Fab 34 in Ireland is a significant milestone. What are Intel’s plans for the fab in terms of what will be manufactured there in the near future and over the next few years – is there anything specific and what are the technologies and manufacturing processes used there?

Dermot: I live in Ireland so the Fab 34 announcement was extra special because it’s in my hometown where I grew up. It used to be just green fields but now there is a fab with the most advanced technology on the European continent. This is the first place in Europe where Extreme Ultra Violet EUV technology is being used to make chips in high volume manufacturing, so when we think about Moore’s Law and the need to advance the technology So it was a real breakthrough and EUV was an important part of it. ,

We’re building a new process there – Intel 4 – so we’re moving on to a new node and everything that’s capable of for our customers, whether it’s denser chips or new technology. In terms of the European context Intel wants to solve the global supply chain issues and the balance that we have right now. Eighty percent of semiconductors are manufactured in a single region of the world and we want the industry to have a more balanced footprint to avoid the supply chain issues we have seen. Fab 34, combined with our announcements regarding testing facilities in Germany and Poland, is an important part of this – it is an end-to-end supply chain in Europe.

Fab 34 will use Intel 4 and the first product to come from it will be a Core Ultra processor codenamed Meteor Lake which will launch in December. This is really important for us and PC enthusiasts looking at the future like AI PC and what it will mean for everyone. The fact that it’s being manufactured in Europe is a real statement of where Europe sits in Intel’s priorities.

Intel’s Fab 34 cleanroom intel

Antony: Is Fab 34 different in any way from Intel’s older plants in the US or Israel, both in terms of technology used and materials manufactured?

Dermot: Intel 4 is an important milestone from our perspective as we regain leadership across the spectrum and meet our CEO’s goal of five new nodes in four years. Then, from a Moore’s Law perspective, each node is going to bring better performance and better power efficiency, the Intel 3 follow-up process, which will also be manufactured in Ireland.

Antony: How will this benefit Europe’s semiconductor supply chain?

Dermot: This is another step toward rebalancing that supply chain. Our customers in Europe and around the world value supply chain flexibility and we do not want to return to the imbalances seen in the past. Fab 34 in Ireland is linked with a mega fab in Germany and especially when we think about the backend process considering assembly, testing and packaging in Poland. You now have a high-scale, leading-edge, end-to-end manufacturing with actual wafers living within the continent.

There are existing older technologies that currently do the same but with cutting edge technology, this is the first of its kind. What we are saying to our customers is that we will continue to invest not only in terms of a high-level technology perspective but also from a supply chain resiliency perspective. It also has a sustainability perspective. Our plants in Germany and Poland are only a few hours away and Ireland is also part of the European continent. This creates more sustainable manufacturing for our customers while shortening the supply chain.

Antony: What’s the latest for Intel in both the UK and Europe?

Dermot: Intel has had a presence in the UK for over 40 years, we currently have over 600 employees and our European head office is in Swindon with a number of other sites there. Although we don’t have a fab there, we are researching fusion energy in other areas such as the UK Atomic Energy Authority and the University of Cambridge or supporting startups through the Intel Ignite program, particularly in areas like software and AI. in, as well as investing in the future by working on what the next generation of skills will be and working with partners like Imperial College London and Lenovo to bridge those digital skills gaps.

Intel’s Fab 34 cleanroom in Ireland intel

Antony: Is Intel facing any particular challenges at this time? We have obviously been through Brexit and the cost of living crisis here in the UK, Covid and rising costs due to the war in Ukraine impacting many sectors as well as the current situation in Israel.

Dermot: I think there has been more disruption than any of us could have predicted four or five years ago in terms of trade, supply lines, geopolitical disruption for all those reasons. We are obviously concerned about our partners in Israel where we have a large presence and several fabs and we are working closely with them. With respect to Covid, it accelerated some of the digital transformations that we saw before the pandemic, but it also impacted the plans of some others. We’re still trying to figure out what the post-pandemic world looks like, but there are some things you may rarely have conversations about these days. Factors like sustainability – everyone wants to focus on this – and AI and how it will impact businesses and society. Those are the two themes our customers like to use to help their

Intel’s Meteor Lake CPUs will feature Intel 4 technology, including new Redwood Cove performance , [+] Core and Crestmont Efficient Core intel

Antony: The coming year is going to be very exciting for Intel with Meteor Lake being in the news recently. What’s the latest in this?

Dermot: Meteor Lake is an incredible piece of technology when it comes to unlocking AI on PC. We don’t really fully understand the innovation that’s going to spark. The ability to use AI on a PC without an Internet connection – how this will work in the hundreds of different applications we use on a daily basis. It will transform the end user experience – this aggregated technology with Meteor Lake with the CPU, GPU and NPU (neural processing unit for AI) – it’s all in the hands of the end user – it’s a really exciting time. I think this will reenergize the entire PC platform.

Antony: Can you tell us more about its key features and Intel’s expectations of bringing out the new generation of processors – for example, what can consumers expect in terms of benefits if they buy a Meteor Lake-based laptop?

Intel’s Meteor Lake CPUs feature a dedicated low power AI Engine, or NPU, in addition to the new CPUs , [+] Architecture and onboard graphics intel

Dermot: From an architectural perspective, Meteor Lake—officially Intel Core Ultra First Generation—is our biggest shift in 40 years, and the product that will drive the next decade of innovation. It is our first client processor built on the new Intel 4 process node using our 3D high-performance hybrid architecture; This is our first client tile-based design enabled by Fovros packaging technology; And it is our first client processor to integrate an NPU, ushering in a new generation of AI PCs. That’s a lot of firsts!

The combination of state-of-the-art architectural design and manufacturing process technologies enables us to offer consumers a great combination of mass performance, power efficiency and AI-enabled features. No one else in the industry can do this.

But beyond the obvious benefits Intel Core Ultra brings to consumers through features like increased battery life and system responsiveness, this is the product that ushers in a new era of AI PCs for consumers. Intel Core Ultra’s NPU meets the need for high-efficiency, high-performance inference for collaboration, content consumption, productivity, and emerging needs in future operating systems, while Intel Arc Graphics delivers the highest-throughput to support gaming and creative Satisfies the need for estimation. Assignments.

Make sure you join us for our AI Everywhere event on December 14th – we’ll have a lot to share on Intel Core Ultra and what benefits AI will bring to PC consumers.

Antony: We were hoping that Meteor Lake would also land on desktop. Can you tell us what didn’t happen and what Intel’s plans are for desktops? For example, is the LGA1700 socket finally at the end of its life and what’s next?

Dermot: Recently, we launched our Intel Core 14th Generation desktop processors. They are designed to deliver incredible performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads, building on the performance leadership of the performance hybrid architecture that powers our Intel Core 12th and 13th generation desktop processors.

Intel Core Ultra 1st Gen is a power efficient architecture that we focused on mobile platforms. But it will also include some compact desktop designs like all-in-one (AIO). We’ll have more product details to share soon.

Antony: Can consumers expect something else in 2024?

Dermot: Again, make sure you join us for our AI Everywhere event on December 14th.

Antony: Does Intel have any big announcements planned for CES 2024?

Dermot: While I can’t comment on specific announcements, Intel is at CES in full force for 2024. Michelle Johnston Holthaus, EVP and GM of the Client Computing Group, and Jim Johnston, SVP and GM of the Client Business Group, will host a news conference and tech showcase on January 8.

Intel is also hosting several other events at CES, including special speeches from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Lisa Spellman (CVP and GM), and Wei Li (VP and GM of Intel’s Data Center and AI Group); AI-focused sessions led by experts including Stacey Shulman (VP of Intel’s Network and Edge Group), and Gadi Singer (VP and Director of Emergent AI Research at Intel Labs); and an Auto Tech session, hosted by Jack West (VP and GM of Intel Automotive).

