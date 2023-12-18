Intel launches 5th generation “Emerald Rapids” Xeon processors

Intel Emerald Rapids Processor Intel Corporation

Intel unveiled its new Emerald Rapids processors, part of its 5th generation Xeon Scalable lineup. The new processors come with a number of features designed to increase performance across all workloads, including AI and HPC.

This is the second Xeon family upgrade in less than a year, offering more compute power and faster memory while maintaining the same power envelope as the previous generation.

emerald rapids

Intel has launched its 5th generation Intel Xeon processors (code-named Emerald Rapids) at its recent “AI Everywhere” event. These processors are designed to deliver superior performance per watt and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) across a variety of critical workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, databases and security.

The new processors support up to 64 cores per CPU, almost 3 times the maximum last-level cache from the previous generation, offer eight channels of DDR5 per CPU, and increased inter-socket bandwidth. They also support CXL Type 3 workflows through leading cloud service providers.

Emerald Rapids Update from Sapphire Rapids Intel Corporation

These enhancements work together to deliver an average performance gain of 21% for typical compute performance and enable 36% higher average performance per watt across various customer workloads.

Emerald Rapids also supports the full range of Intel Silicon security features. Intel Trust Domain Extension (Intel TDX) enhances privacy and security at the virtual machine (VM) level, isolating guest operating systems and VM applications from cloud host and hypervisor access.

5th Generation Xeon processors are pin-compatible with the previous generation, allowing customers to upgrade infrastructure while reducing costs and carbon emissions.

embedded accelerator

Embedded acceleration is a standout feature of Emerald Rapids, with multiple acceleration technologies designed to boost performance for specific workloads. These include purpose-built accelerators for compression, encryption, and data analysis tasks.

The processor can be configured with various accelerator ‘devices’, providing flexibility depending on workload requirements. Accelerator types such as Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT) underline Intel’s focus on providing tailored performance boosts for specific applications.

Using the accelerator, the new processors deliver up to 42% higher inference performance and lower latency for large language models (LLMs).

new gaudi3 details

Intel acquired Gaudi technology with its 2019 acquisition of Habana Labs. Goudy accelerators are specialized hardware components that efficiently perform AI-related tasks, such as deep learning and generative AI models at large scale.

The next generation Gaudi accelerator, Gaudi3, aims to accelerate AI workloads with better performance than its predecessor Gaudi2. Gaudi3 will feature a dual-chiplet design, a substantial ASIC, and multiple HBM3 (or HBM3E) memory stacks, providing significant advancements in AI processing capabilities. Intel says the new part will be available in 2024.

Notable improvements include four times more BF16 performance, twice the networking speed and 1.5 times more bandwidth compared to Gaudi2.

Intel aims to take advantage of growing demand for generic AI hardware to capture a larger share of the accelerator market in 2024. Their Gaudy lineup has already gained recognition for its competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) and affordable pricing.

In 2025, Intel plans to consolidate GPU and Gaudi capabilities into a product called Falcon Shores, further expanding its AI processing offerings.

analyst opinion

Emerald Rapids is Intel’s second upgrade within the Xeon family in less than a year, providing customers with increased compute power and faster memory while maintaining power efficiency.

The major enhancements to the Emerald Rapids processor are astonishing. With support for up to 64 cores per CPU, a nearly three-fold increase in maximum last-level cache compared to the previous generation, eight channels of DDR5 per CPU and improved inter-socket bandwidth, the new parts deliver an impressive 21% average. Performance increase for common compute tasks and a 36% increase in average performance per watt across various workloads.

A standout feature of Emerald Rapides processors is the use of specialized accelerators for tasks such as compression, encryption, and data analytics. The ability to configure the processor with different numbers of accelerator ‘devices’ provides flexibility depending on workload requirements.

Intel’s development of its Gaudi accelerator is set to outperform its predecessor Gaudi2 with the upcoming Gaudi3. Intel’s strategic focus on generative AI hardware positions them well to capture a more significant share of the accelerator market in 2024. It’s worth a look, as the market for AI accelerators is becoming increasingly competitive, with AMD recently detailing its Mi300X.

Emerald Rapids and the upcoming Gaudi3 accelerator demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for AI, data center and server workloads. These advancements are in line with Intel’s strategy to meet the growing demand for AI processing by focusing on performance, power efficiency and security. Intel is delivering exactly what is needed in today’s hypercompetitive computing market.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.