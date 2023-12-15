Intel focuses on AI at big events, and for good reason

Intel has a multi-pronged AI strategy. The company announced AI PC and Intel Xeon Gen5 with excellent AI performance and TCO.

Intel announced new products for desktops and servers, and both focused on AI, where Intel has a commanding lead over the competition. Intel’s presentation included more than 40 of the 70 slides that mentioned AI.

The location in New York City was undoubtedly the pick of Wall Street, and the stock is up ~10% since Thursday’s open. Investors should like what they hear. First, Intel is on track with its “5 process nodes in 4 years” design and manufacturing strategy. Second, the AIPC chip will arrive just in time for Microsoft Copilot sales in 2024. Third, the latest Xeon delivers 42% more AI performance than the previous generation Sapphire Rapids; No one can come close to Intel in terms of AI performance on CPUs.

ai pc

Last fall, Intel announced the “AI PC.” The company launched its first AI-ready Core chip, “Core Ultra”, at the event. While the name suggests there will be lower-tier AI PCs in the future (Core not-quite-Ultra?), the new chip includes a dedicated multi-streaming Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in addition to new compute tiles for up to 8. Cores, 2 of which are power-efficient e-cores. Intel believes that 80% of all PCs shipped in 2028 will be some kind of AI PC. Qualcomm is also targeting this opportunity with its Snapdragon X Elite, available in mid-2024 laptops, as is AMD with its Ryzen AI. The noise you’re hearing is probably a gathering benchmarking storm.

The new laptop processors are called “Core Ultra”. intel

Intel says the multi-chiplet Ultra is “the biggest architectural change in 40 years.” In addition to 64 new cores (far fewer than AMD or many Arm designs) and NPU, it includes integrated Wi-Fi 6E, CPU frequencies up to 5.1 GHz in Turbo mode, and a larger 320 MB cache.

New Ultra can use CPU, GPU, and NPU to run AI workloads intel

5th Generation Intel Xeon

There are two primary value propositions for 5th Generation Scalable Xeons: upgrading Xeons to save TCO for older workloads and higher AL performance for newer ones.

For upgrades to last decade’s Gen1 Xeon, Intel claims data centers can save up to 77% in purchase and operating costs, excluding software licensing, which can greatly increase with higher core counts. According to Intel, some 120 Gen1 Xeons (3 racks of 2U servers) could be replaced with a single Gen5 server, based on Intel’s claimed 94% reduction in server numbers.

Unfortunately for Intel, data center spending has shifted to GPUs for AI. Nvidia now drives about 68% of all data center spending on processors (yes, I couldn’t believe the chart, so click it), so owners/operators have less to upgrade older equipment to save operating costs. Is capital. But if Gen 5 can save you 77% TCO And Get faster CPU AI performance, this is something Intel can sell.

Customers can upgrade older Gen 1 Xeon farms and save up to 77% in total cost of ownership intel

Intel has the best server CPUs for AI, and they are taking advantage of it. Gen5 is the second generation of Xeon to implement AMX, which was introduced in the Sapphire Rapids (4th generation) Xeon in January. AMX provides 4-5x faster BF16/INT8 matrix multiplication to accelerate workloads such as AI. But vector instructions, like AVX, require software developers to change their code to take advantage of them. For example, Microsoft has updated the AI ​​runtime exchange format ONNX to support AMX and provide better performance. There will have to be a continued effort to convince and encourage app providers to use AMX, which Intel is building.

The AI ​​performance of the new Xeon is the best in the industry thanks to its on-board Matrix processor , [+] (avx) intel

conclusion

As data centers are bursting at the seams with AI, many will consider moving to Gen5 Xeons as they add new capabilities, often associated with accelerators. This momentum may motivate software developers to adopt AMX programming extensions to deliver the best AI performance.

However, many will choose to wait for the next (or next next) generation. Sierra Forest will ship in the first half of next year with e-Core, targeting a cloud-first design with many slower cores (144 cores per chiplet, 2 chiplets per die and per socket), but no AMX, multithreading, … ) and Granite Rapids with P core at the end of the year.

So, as we said at the beginning, investors are happy to see that Intel is sticking to plan and rapidly producing competitive products against AMD. But the battle front is shifting towards AI accelerators, where Intel Gaudi3 is expected to challenge AMD and Nvidia next year. This is the fight that matters most.