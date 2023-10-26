Intel earnings: Stock surges on third-quarter earnings and revenue boost

Intel (INTC) announced its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines and providing Q4 guidance indicating revenue growth for the first time since 2020. The chip maker’s shares rose more than 7% on the report.

“We had a strong third quarter driven by overall progress on our process and product roadmaps, agreements with new foundry customers, and momentum to bring AI everywhere,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. “We are continuing to make meaningful progress on our IDM 2.0 transformation by continuing to advance our strategy, rebuild our execution engine, and deliver on our commitments to our customers.”

Intel’s Q3 revenue came in at $14.2 billion with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. Analysts were expecting revenue of $13.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.31.

Intel reported client computing revenues of $7.9 billion, compared to estimates of $7.4 billion. Meanwhile, Intel’s data center and AI business brought in $3.8 billion. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $3.9 billion. Overall, Intel’s revenue was down 8% year-over-year, although this is a sharp contrast to the same period last year when revenue was down 15.2%.

Intel, like its fellow chipmakers, is looking to take advantage of a boom in the PC market that has been hampered by declining sales over the past two years. And while the latest numbers are still down from the same period last year, they’re an improvement from Intel’s second quarter, when it reported a loss of $2.8 billion.

The PC market’s struggles can be traced back to the Covid pandemic, when consumers bought laptops and desktops in large numbers for both work and play. However, this meant that they did not need to go out and buy new machines for quite some time. Added to this were inflationary pressures and high interest rates and PC sales declined.

According to research firm Gartner, PC shipments fell a staggering 28.5% in January, the largest decline recorded since the company began tracking PC shipments in the mid-1990s.

But it looks like things are changing. Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa estimates the PC market will return to growth in the fourth quarter, which would be a boon for Intel.

Still, Intel lags far behind Nvidia (NVDA) in terms of being the company of choice for businesses looking for systems that power high-end AI systems. Nvidia’s graphics cards and software outperform Intel’s efforts. And it may take time to catch on.

Meanwhile, the company’s chip-building arm, Intel Foundry Services, posted revenue of $311 million, compared with expectations of $254 million.

Intel is undergoing a massive corporate transformation. After lagging behind longtime rival AMD (AMD) in the PC chip sector, the company has been hit by an inability to match Nvidia’s AI capabilities.

