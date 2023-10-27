Intel CEO: Why he’s not afraid of Nvidia or Qualcomm PC chips?

Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger isn’t afraid of a little competition from Nvidia (NVDA) or Qualcomm (QCOM), at least when it comes to a share of the chip market.

During Intel’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Gelsinger told analysts that the threat of Intel taking away market share in the PC CPU (central processing unit) market is not something he is worried about.

“The Arm and Windows client alternatives…generally have been pushed into very unimportant roles in the PC business,” Gelsinger said when asked about reports that Nvidia is looking to rival Intel’s own PC offerings. Working on building Arm-based CPUs. Qualcomm has also recently announced its Intel challenger.

“We take all competitions seriously…but think history is our guide here. We don’t see these as potentially being that significant overall, Gelsinger said. “Our momentum is strong. We have a strong roadmap for the launch of Meteor Lake…December. 14.”

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attends the groundbreaking for the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio, US on September 9, 2022. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Meteor Lake is Intel’s next generation chip and represents a major change from its previous designs. The new chips are made of separate pieces called chiplets that combine the CPU, GPU (graphics processing unit) and other components of a traditional chip together to form a complete product.

The idea is to create a more efficient and powerful chip that Intel’s corporate customers can easily customize. Meteor Lake also includes an NPU, or neural processing unit, to power AI operations.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Nvidia is in the midst of developing its own Arm-based CPUs for use in Windows-based PCs to rival existing offerings from Intel and AMD. Nvidia is already developing its own Grace Arm-based CPUs for data centers, so this isn’t the company’s first foray into the game.

Qualcomm Chairman and CEO Cristiano Amon speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US, on May 2, 2022. Reuters/Mike Blake

Meanwhile, Qualcomm unveiled its latest CPU for Windows PC, codenamed Snapdragon X Elite, during an event held in Hawaii this week. According to the company, the X Elite will be capable of performing AI-based tasks and will have adequate performance. To contend with Intel’s PC chips and Apple’s custom chips. Qualcomm has produced its own PC chips in the past, although it faced compatibility issues when attempting to run some Windows apps.

The Nvidia report and Qualcomm news come as the global PC market is in transition after two years of massive sales declines followed by massive growth during the pandemic. Consumers bought millions of PCs at the beginning of the pandemic to work from home and keep them busy during lockdowns.

Sign up for the Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter.

According to research firm Gartner, PC shipments have declined significantly over the past eight quarters. But there is hope for the industry on the horizon.

“The good news for PC vendors is that the worst may be over by the end of 2023,” Gartner director and analyst Mikako Kitagawa said via a press release in early October. “The business PC market is poised for the next replacement cycle driven by the Windows 11 upgrade. Demand for consumer PCs should also begin to improve as PCs purchased during the pandemic are entering the early stages of the refresh cycle.

This will give a good boost to Intel next year. But, depending on how Qualcomm’s chips are made and if Nvidia is available by then, it could be a boon for its rivals as well.

Either way, Intel is still far from the PC market leader, with 70% of the market by January 2023, and Gelsinger isn’t worried that it will lose that position any time soon.

Daniel Hawley is a technology editor at Yahoo Finance. He has been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHawley,

Click here for the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com