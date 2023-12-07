ARLINGTON, VA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will deliver the keynote address at CES 2024. On Jan. 9, Gelsinger will discuss with CNBC Nasdaq correspondent Christina Partsinevelos. Silicon and software have a vital role in making AI more accessible, providing powerful computation, and enabling modern economies.

Pat Gelsinger joined Intel Corporation as the company’s Chief Executive Officer on February 15, 2021. Gelsinger began his professional career with the company, working for it from 1979 to 2009. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“AI is driving a fundamental shift, increasing the intersection between technology and humanity,” Gelsinger said. “Silicon is at the center of this transition. Whether it’s your PC, the checkout at your local retail store or your personal automobile, semiconductors are essential to sustaining and enabling our modern economies and lifestyles. At CES 2024, we’ll find out “How these chips – amplified by innovative and open software – are enabling AI capabilities for consumers and businesses, creating a better, more sustainable and inclusive future for all.”

With more than four decades of experience driving technology leadership and innovation, Gelsinger has dedicated 30 of those years to Intel in engineering and executive roles. Before returning to Intel in 2021, Gelsinger was CEO of VMware from 2012 to 2021, where he established the company as a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise mobility.

Starting his career at Intel in 1979, Gelsinger managed the creation of key industry technologies such as USB and Wi-Fi. He was the architect of the original 80486 processor, led 14 microprocessor programs, and played key roles in the Intel® Core™ and Intel® Xeon® processor families. He served as Intel’s first Chief Technology Officer and contributed to Intel becoming the world’s leading microprocessor supplier.

Gelsinger is the recipient of numerous awards in the technology industry and holds eight patents in computer architecture, communications, and VLSI design.

“Pat is a dynamic leader who brings decades of experience to Intel. Under his leadership, the company is delivering on the promise of technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, health care, education and Other solutions are included.” Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA.

Intel is bringing its AI thought-leadership to CES in several stages, and it will also feature:

The Jan. 11 Great Minds session, Bringing the Unlimited Potential of AI Everywhere, was led by Lisa Spellman, corporate vice president and general manager, and Wei Li, vice president and general manager of Intel’s Data Center and AI Group.

A half-day conference track on January 10, Unlocking the New AI Era, will feature many Intel executives.

In 2022, Intel won a CES Innovation Award for the universal connectivity of Thunderbolt 4. A decade-long CES exhibitor and attendee, Intel will join an impressive all-in keynote speaker lineup including leaders from L’Oreal, Walmart, Nasdaq, Siemens, Eleven Health, and more. , HD Hyundai and Qualcomm. Check the CES Keynote Speakers page for updates as additional speakers are announced.

Logistics:

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will speak at the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venice on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 5 pm PT. The keynote will be livestreamed through the CES app, which is available today.

CES 2024 is January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration is open. For the latest CES 2024 news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES® is the world’s most powerful technology event – ​​a proving ground for new technologies and global innovators. It’s where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the brightest innovators take the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the technology sector. CES 2024 will take place January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the technology sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces the world’s most influential technology event – ​​CES®. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech,

Upcoming Events:

Tech Trends to Watch at CES 2024 and Unveils CES, January 7, 2024 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

CES 2024 Media Days January 7-8, 2024 – Las Vegas

CES 2024 January 9-12, 2024 – Las Vegas

intel logo

CES and CTA logo lockup (PRNewsPhoto/Consumer Technology Association)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-ceo-pat-gelsinger-to-highlight-the-impact-of-bringing-ai-to-everyone-everywhere -during-ces-2024-keynote-302009148.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Source