Intel beats expectations as margins expand, manufacturing speeds up

Oct 26 (Reuters) – Intel (INTC.O) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue and margin that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by a healthy jump in personal computer sales, an improvement in its data center business and a growing number of customers. Expressed hope about. Its manufacturing services.

While Intel remains under heavy competitive pressure from Nvidia (NVDA.O) in the data center chip market, the easing of the PC slowdown and the stabilization of its server chip business helped grow gross margins faster than analysts expected. Company officials had warned that it could take until next year for margins to increase significantly.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 8% after the closing bell.

The company has also secured three customers for its chip contract manufacturing business, with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters he expects to close a deal for a fourth customer before the end of the year.

Analysts at research firm Canalys said the decline in global PC shipments slowed to 7% in the third quarter after a double-digit percentage decline earlier this year, and the market is expected to return to growth during the highly anticipated holiday season. is ready.

The company projected adjusted revenue for the current quarter to be $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, compared with estimates of $14.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share to be about 44 cents, beating analysts’ estimates of 32 cents.

Heavy manufacturing investments to support Gelsinger’s turnaround plans have weighed on the company’s gross margins, which shrank from more than 60% in 2020 to the mid-30s in the second quarter. In comparison, adjusted gross margin in the third quarter came in at 45.8%. With an estimate of 42.7% according to LSEG data.

Gelsinger said in an interview that Intel has a fourth foundry customer, named “18A”, for its advanced manufacturing process, which it plans to begin production in late 2024 and which it will support through its Intel Foundry Services business. Will present to customers.

“We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect to successfully close on at least one more this quarter,” Gelsinger said.

He declined to say how many chips Intel would manufacture for those companies, but said the first one has pre-paid and is “a very important customer.”

“The next two are very meaningful, just not as big as the first one,” Gelsinger said in an interview. “But now we essentially have engagement with foundry customers.”

On a conference call with analysts, Gelsinger also said Intel is in talks with six new customers for its advanced packaging business.

“This win is a coup against TSMC,” said Forrester research director Glenn O’Donnell, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW), the world’s biggest chipmaker.

Intel reported adjusted profit of 41 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 22 cents, according to LSEG data. Revenue fell 8% to $14.2 billion.

Revenue in the client segment, which includes Intel’s PC business, fell 3% to $7.9 billion. Asked about potential PC chip competition from Nvidia, which Reuters reported this week plans to enter the market by 2025, Gelsinger said on the conference call that “we see these as potentially Don’t see looks as important.”

But he said Arm-based chips for PCs could be “a huge opportunity for our foundry business.”

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsser said Intel expects sales of its programmable chips to slow in the fourth quarter, with sales slowing in several quarters next year. Intel said earlier this month that it planned to spin off that business in an initial public offering.

Sales at its data center business, which also houses its AI chip division, fell 10% to $3.8 billion. But Gelsinger said the company has seen a surge in interest for its “gaudy” AI chips, with demand now exceeding supply.

Gelsinger said on a conference call that Intel factories in Israel, which is embroiled in a war with Hamas after an attack earlier this month, are “not missing a single commitment” despite the conflict.

