DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Smart Learning Devices Market (By Subcategory, and Region): Insights and Forecast with the Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

research_and_markets_logo

With an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.14% over the projected period, the global smart learning devices market is on track to reach US$79.14 billion by 2023. These advanced tools are revolutionizing education, making learning more efficient and engaging for students around the world.

Smart learning tools include a range of sophisticated tools designed to enhance the acquisition of knowledge and skills. These tools are ushering in an interactive, collaborative, and visually rich paradigm in education, fostering student participation and enabling teachers to tailor their instruction to individual student needs. The smart learning devices market serves educational institutions, individual learners, and business organizations.

Key factors driving market growth

Digital Transformation: The adoption of digital transformation technology in educational institutions has increased efficiency and effectiveness in managing learning outcomes. Educational software solutions like ERP and Learning Management Systems (LMS) enable course management, student monitoring and performance analysis. Along with the need for these solutions, the demand for smart learning devices is also increasing, thereby fueling the market growth. Increasing demand for higher education: The increasing demand for higher education, coupled with the increasing number of universities and colleges, is driving the smart learning device market. Shift towards e-learning: The shift towards e-learning, especially due to global digital transformation, is driving demand for smart learning tools as they facilitate distance learning and online courses. Increasing Internet penetration: The widespread availability of the Internet is a fundamental driver, making online learning accessible to a wider audience and increasing the demand for smart learning tools.

Challenges and Trends

Challenges:

Poor technical training of teachers: Inadequate technical training among teachers can hinder the effective implementation of smart learning tools in classrooms. Lack of infrastructure: Inadequate classroom equipment and variations in Internet connectivity across locations and countries hinder widespread adoption of smart learning tools.

trend:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): The integration of AI into smart learning devices is a notable trend, enhancing personalized learning experiences and improving educational outcomes. Increasing penetration of cloud computing: Cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly prevalent, providing more accessible and scalable educational resources. Convergence with virtual reality (VR) and animation: Smart learning tools are evolving to incorporate VR and animation, providing immersive educational experiences. Emergence of 5G: The rollout of 5G networks promises to revolutionize connectivity in education, offering faster internet speeds, better quality video conferencing and a better learning experience for online courses.

Geographic coverage

The global smart learning devices market is segmented into five segments:

North America: Which includes America, Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Covering Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and the rest of Europe.

Asia Pacific: This includes China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

North America currently holds the largest market share due to the growing demand for higher education and rising investments in educational technologies. In the Asia Pacific region, China is leading in terms of education and government initiatives, especially with significant investment in B-based education.

Analysis of key players

The smart learning devices market is characterized by its fragmentation, with several major players competing for dominance:

Hewlett Packard Development Company LP

Foxconn Technology Group (Smart Technologies ULC)

Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo)

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Dell Technologies Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. (Promethean, Inc.)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co., Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.)

Fujitsu Limited

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. (BBK Educational Electronics Corp., Ltd.)

Platinum Equity LLC (McGraw Hill Education)

reader

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuwelx

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours

Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630

Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours

US Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-ai-and-5g-technology-trends-transforming-the-smart-learning-device-market-301977363.html

Source Research and Markets

Source