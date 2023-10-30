Integrating new approach methods into research and trial strategy: a pharmaceutical industry perspective.

The European debate about the use of animals for scientific purposes and the development and adoption of non-animal methods has recently been emphasized by a new European citizens’ initiative. “Save Cruelty Free Cosmetics – Committing to Europe Without Animal Testing”,

Nicolas Dudoignan is Chief Veterinary Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility at Sanofi

This initiative, supported by a section of NGOs and industry, had three objectives, two of them specifically related to cosmetics, as is evident from the title, and chemical products, the adoption of New Approach Methods (NAMs). and targeting (lack of) validation. ) under the current regulatory framework. Furthermore, beyond cosmetics, the petition was calling for the ‘modernisation of science in the EU’, calling on the Commission to draw up a roadmap to phase out all animal testing in the EU before the end of the current legislation. There was a call for a legislative proposal to be made. Duration’. Beyond the regulatory safety assessment area, research, education and testing practices were also at stake.

Relevant to use in pharmaceutical development, the Commission’s response to the ECI proposes to i) start work on a roadmap towards replacing animal testing in chemical safety assessment, setting out a number of actions and steps to replace animal testing -a step-by-step path that involves all relevant stakeholders, ii) initiate a series of actions to reduce animal testing in research, education and training, including exploratory workshops and sustain new training initiatives for early career scientists and iii) continuing to support research on alternatives to animal testing with EU funding.

It sets out a framework that fits perfectly with the current initiatives and aspirations of the EU pharmaceutical industry, which calls for “science-based phase-outs of ways to replace the use of animals for scientific purposes and remove animal tests.” Committed to these.” Obsolete or redundant”. While more R&D is necessary to meet unmet medical needs, innovation should be done responsibly and help reduce dependence on animals.

Thus, supporting the best science and innovation as well as the actual implementation of the 3Rs.[1] principles, Sanofi supports the “Integrated Research and Testing Strategy” as a true component of our corporate policy on animal protection, approved by the Company Bioethics Committee. IRTS is a Sanofi strategy that places our guidelines for validating rigorous, cutting-edge science as key criteria for selecting the best available, feasible and translatable models to address scientific questions and comply with regulatory requirements. . Our ultimate goal is to reduce our dependence on living animals with a target of 50% reduction between 2020 and 2030.

In this effort, active measures are being taken in several areas: i) to bring significant innovation to the core of model selection for scientific, consistent, robust translational research and testing, ii) to promote regulatory, acceptance of innovative technologies, models to deliver, and approach, and iii) through awareness, training and communication to promote educational, synergy and embedding of new practices across sites and third parties.

These actions rely on four complementary pillars in which industry has a key role, providing scientific evidence to engage in discussion and inform decision makers based on the advantages, limitations and complementarities of different experimental approaches.

Existing animal tests are systematically challenged on a case by case basis, and those deemed obsolete should be eliminated, When necessary, animal use should be improved, through reduction and refinement, supporting the optimization of study designs for the development of preclinical packages, Based on technological advances, scientific collaboration and synergy across disciplines, non-animal technologies and new approach methods are increasingly integrated into the research, development and quality control portfolio. Nevertheless, the phase-out of new approach methods is dependent on validation, qualification and regulatory acceptance by the broader scientific community and health authorities in the EU and beyond.

When it comes to research, development and marketing of a drug or vaccine, the industry has to provide clear evidence of the efficacy and safety of its products to allow informed harm-benefit assessment and decisions by health authorities. Thus, confidence must be brought to the ability of new approaches to equal or even replace currently accepted frameworks. Therefore, models and methods are being developed to address specific scientific questions – on a case-by-case basis – it is a complex landscape that scientists and regulators are dealing with. Where and when quick wins are identified, steps should be taken to handle them. But it should be clear and transparent that the pace and steps are not comparable for all products (for example, cosmetics vs. chemicals vs. pharmaceuticals) and purposes (for example, early discovery, preclinical safety, quality control). This is where collaboration comes into play, with NAM taking a step-by-step approach.

Among the biomedical research community, EFPIA’s pharmaceutical industry members continue to invest in collaborative research initiatives and projects to improve animal welfare and the 3Rs, and support start-ups with expertise in new approaches under the new Innovative Health Partnership (IHI). Are committed to. Throughout the industry, EPAA provides an appropriate forum for collaboration and coordination with different sectors and regulators in relation to safety assessments. In its 2021-2025 Action Programme, EPAA members are bridging the gap, improving intra- and inter-regional cooperation and coordination, while being transparent about the scientific benefits, limitations, applicability limitations of different testing methods. As an EU-based global company, we anticipate great benefits of such synergy and look forward to more active development and uptake of non-animal methods, while also addressing unmet medical needs .

