Here’s everything we’ve covered on WTR over the past seven days, and everything you need to know from the world of trademarks to prepare yourself for the start of another busy week.

Monday 20th November

Starbucks’ NFT enforcement, an IP office extinction alert and Barbie’s DEI mission are among the big discussion points of the 2023 INTA Leadership Meeting.

We are visiting Malaysia to understand the challenges and best solutions for brand safety at the country’s borders.

Tuesday 21 November

Anti-counterfeiting experts explain how to protect your brand from opportunists this holiday season.

Tuesday’s news headlines include Baby Shark’s $2.45 million win, Marc Jacobs’ “fraudulent claim” and Trump’s nullification claim.

Wednesday 22 November

Practitioners are divided over the new USPTO design patent bar.

The US Copyright Office has extended its deadline for comments on AI, while WIPO has launched an IP awareness platform for music and digital content creators in the latest IP Office update.

Thursday 23 November

In the next leg of our journey to understand the challenges of brand protection at different countries’ borders and ports of entry, we’re heading to Taiwan.

Javier Meili has been elected as the next President of Argentina. Local experts are weighing what impact his administration will have on the IP landscape.

Friday 24th November

WTR sits down with INTA Foundation board members to learn more about its mission and how the trademark community can support it.

Porsche outlines its Metaverse vision, Coventry City FC tackles counterfeits, Teemu asks for help in his fight against copycats, and much more.

Special Report: Security Style

WTR’s latest special report sheds light on the multifaceted landscape of brand building and protection in the fashion and luxury industry, exploring the filing strategies, anti-counterfeiting technologies and international collaboration that are essential to success.

