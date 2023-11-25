Insurance companies are at odds with Texas businesses

Texas prides itself on being a business-friendly state. Politicians of every stripe promote the “Texas Miracle,” the idea that Texas businesses can count on social, government, and regulatory support no matter what happens to the rest of the U.S. economy.

When you talk about Texas businesses, you’re talking about small businesses. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, in 2022, 99.8% of Texas businesses – 3.1 million of them – were small businesses (fewer than 500 employees). Texas’s strong economy not only depends on small businesses, it also depends on small businesses.

Most of the insurance companies that cover Texas businesses are not Texas businesses themselves. Instead, they do business in Texas, accept Texas premium dollars, but have their homes elsewhere. Nevertheless, you can expect that the interests of Texas businesses and the insurance companies that write policies for those businesses will be aligned, and one area of ​​agreement will be the desirability of limiting litigation.

Since the ability of Texas businesses to attract qualified people to serve on the board of directors or in management positions is critical to their success, you would think that the same insurance companies would support the idea of ​​protecting the directors and officers of Texas businesses. It is reasonable to assume that the insurance companies that cover Texas businesses want those businesses to succeed.

You can think these things. But, apparently, you would be wrong.

One advantage of serving on a board or managing a company is that the company will protect you and your personal assets from claims against the company. Texas businesses protect their directors and officers in two primary ways: an indemnity agreement by which the company assumes any liability, and “D&O” (directors and officers) insurance coverage.

A case now before the Texas Supreme Court, In re Illinois National Insurance Co., raises the issue of whether and under what circumstances directors and officers of Texas businesses can rely on D&O coverage, including when Circumstances rendering the indemnity agreement void or unenforceable, such as when the enterprise is insolvent.

When the company filed for bankruptcy, the D&O-insured agents in the Illinois National case could no longer rely on the company’s indemnity agreement to protect them from claims against them and the company. Therefore, they agreed to compromise by limiting the claimants’ recovery to the available insurance coverage.

Illinois National and the other seven insurance companies directly involved in the case claim that the settlement agreement is not binding on insurance carriers and that unless directors and officers of a bankrupt company put themselves at risk of financial ruin, the insurance purchased for them Policies their businesses are useless and ineffective.

According to an analysis by insurance companies, Texas business directors and officers may not agree to settle the claims they face and rely on their insurance policies for payment. They must face lawsuits and suffer judgments against themselves before the insurance policies covering them can have any force or effect. Only then will there be any “loss” under the policy – ​​such as being made a party to a lawsuit with the risk, inconvenience and expense associated with it is immaterial.

The Dallas Regional Chamber understands that the insurance companies’ arguments are not only unreasonable. This is dangerous for Texas businesses. Our firm, Gravely PC, filed an amicus or “friend of the court” brief in the Texas Supreme Court on behalf of the Dallas Chamber, stating that if the court accepts the insurance industry’s dispute, Texas businesses will no longer be able to Will not be in a position to do so. Attracting qualified individuals to serve on boards or management positions.

Not only that, but by making settlement agreements long favored in Texas law ineligible for funding with insurance proceeds, the insurance industry’s position not only encourages but requires lengthy litigation rather than early negotiation and settlement.

The Texas Supreme Court has the opportunity to make clear that Texas law favors Texas businesses both small and large, that insurance coverage to protect directors and officers is important, available and effective, and that settlements are preferable to extended litigation. Is. The Dallas Regional Chamber urges you to do so.

Mark Gravely is the founder of Gravely PC.

