With a price-to-earnings (or “P/E”) ratio of 12.3x Geneva Finance Limited (NZSE:GFL) could be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of New Zealand companies have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even a P/E greater than 32x is not unusual. However, it is not wise to simply take the P/E at face value as there may be explanations for its limitation.

For example, Geneva Finance’s declining earnings in recent times are something to consider. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors feel the company will not do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this does not happen then existing shareholders may feel optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What are the growth metrics telling us about the low P/E?

You’ll only really feel comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Geneva Finance’s if the company’s growth is on track to lag the market.

In retrospect, the company’s earnings per share growth last year was nothing to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 55%. As a result, earnings have also declined overall by 58% from three years ago. So unfortunately, we have to admit that the company hasn’t done a great job of growing earnings in that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow 8.8% next year, which really puts the company’s recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we’re not surprised that Geneva Finance is trading at a lower P/E than the market. However, we believe declining earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the long term, which could leave shareholders disappointed in the future. If the company does not improve its profitability then the P/E is likely to fall to even lower levels.

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our investigation of Geneva Finance revealed that its declining earnings over the medium term are contributing to its low P/E, given that the market is set to rise. Right now shareholders are accepting a low P/E because they believe future earnings probably won’t provide any pleasant surprises. Unless recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to be a hindrance for the share price around these levels.

