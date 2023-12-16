key insights

New Gold’s ownership by significant individual investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by large public shareholders.

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 38% ownership.

Institutional ownership in New Gold is 46%

To understand what exactly New Gold Inc. It is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the largest number of shares in the company, about 54% to be precise, are individual investors. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

Meanwhile, institutions are 46% shareholders of the company. Generally, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often reduce their ownership over time.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about New Gold.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about new gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

New Gold already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking New Gold’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We’ve seen that hedge funds have no meaningful exposure to new gold. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders own about 8.7% and 2.3% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively own less than half the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Lots of analysts cover the stock, so you can easily see the predicted growth.

Internal ownership of new gold

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information shows that New Gold Inc. Insiders own less than 1% of the company. This is a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create synergy between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$2.7m worth of shares. Arguably, it is equally important to consider recent purchases and sales. You can click here to see whether insiders have been buying or selling.

general public ownership

The general public – which also includes retail investors – holds 54% of the new gold. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They may also exercise voting power on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to see who actually owns a company. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

