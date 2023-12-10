According to research by Bybit, institutional traders have expressed a significantly bullish sentiment towards Bitcoin, mixed feelings regarding Ether, and a general air of skepticism towards altcoins.

From December 2022 to September 2023, the study provides an insightful perspective on trading behavior and asset allocation amid significant market fluctuations.

Institutional traders move away from alts in favor of BTC

The study reveals a significant shift in the attitudes of institutional traders towards the major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin holdings among this group saw a substantial increase, doubling in the first three quarters of 2023.

September proved to be a turning point, with half of institutional traders’ portfolios allocated to Bitcoin. This is in line with positive market sentiment towards the primary crypto, driven by expectations of regulatory progress and the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

Conversely, Ether’s appeal has diminished since Shepela in April, with the majority of traders reducing their holding percentage. However, a surprising increase in Ether holdings by institutional traders was seen in September, indicating widespread bullish sentiment towards the cryptocurrency.

Stablecoins paint a different picture. Retail traders consistently prefer them, especially in uncertain market conditions. On the other hand, institutional traders displayed a strategic shift, reducing stablecoin holdings in a bear market, possibly signaling opportune market timing.

This paradox became more pronounced in September, as institutional traders significantly reduced their stablecoin holdings while simultaneously increasing Bitcoin and Ether investments.

However, Altcoins did not find support from institutional traders. Interest in these alternative tokens has remained consistently low, with a brief spike seen in May 2023. This trend indicates a clear preference among institutional traders for more established cryptocurrencies.

UTA’s role in enhancing market adaptability

Bybit’s research states that the United Trading Account (UTA) provides a solution to deal with market volatility, allowing flexible leverage adjustments according to market conditions.

This research highlights the effectiveness of UTAs in managing asset allocation amid market volatility, potentially preventing unnecessary liquidations during high volatility periods.

The Bybit study focused on active users, specifically those who made more than 20 monthly trades. It analyzed key periods in bull (January, March, April and June 2023) and bear markets (December 2022, May and August 2023).

The research explored users’ trading behavior across different asset classes, carefully examining institutional traders (INS), VIP traders with more than $50K in assets, and retail traders.

source: cryptopotato.com