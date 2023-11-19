Institutions benefited but individual investors gained the most after STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STMPA) market cap rose by €3.0b last week

key insights

Substantial ownership by individual investors in STMicroelectronics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy.

Top 19 shareholders hold 50% of the company

Institutional ownership in STMicroelectronics is 36%

To understand who really controls STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STMPA), it’s important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the largest share of the stake is individual investors with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

While individual investors were the group that benefited most from last week’s €3.0b market cap gain, institutions also accounted for 36% of that gain.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about STMicroelectronics.

See our latest analysis for STMicroelectronics

ENXTPA:STMPA Ownership Breakdown November 19, 2023

What does institutional ownership tell us about STMicroelectronics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that STMicroelectronics does have institutional investors; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. So it’s worth looking at STMicroelectronics’ earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:STMPA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19, 2023

STMicroelectronics is not owned by hedge funds. Stmicroelectronics Holding NV is currently the largest shareholder with 28% of the shares. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder with ownership of 8.2% of the common stock, and Amundi Asset Management SAS owns about 3.1% of the company stock.

After doing some further digging, we found that the top 19 have a combined ownership of 50% of the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Insider ownership of STMicroelectronics

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data shows that insiders own less than 1% of STMicroelectronics NV in their own name. However, it is possible that insiders may have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Since this is a big company, we’d expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it’s worth noting that he owns €120k worth of shares. Arguably it is equally important to consider recent purchases and sales. You can click here to see whether insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public, which are usually individual investors, hold 37% of STMicroelectronics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

private company ownership

We can see that private companies hold 28% of the issued shares. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so it’s worth looking at who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares of a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to see who actually owns a company. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. Be careful that STMicroelectronics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis All you need to know about this…

but after all this is the futureThe past, not the future, will determine how well this business owner will perform. So we think it’s worth taking a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

Valuation is complex, but we’re helping to simplify it.

Find out whether STMicroelectronics is potentially over- or undervalued by checking out our comprehensive analysis, which includes Fair value estimates, risks and warnings, dividends, insider transactions and financial health.

View Free Analysis

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: simplywall.st