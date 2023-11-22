Institutional shareholders may be less impressed by Sirius Real Estate Limited’s ( LON:SRE ) return last week after a year of 9.2% returns.

key insights

Given the large holdings in the stock by institutions, Sirius Real Estate’s share price may be sensitive to their trading decisions.

Top 18 shareholders hold 51% of the company

Insiders have recently sold

Every investor in Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the largest share in the company, about 55% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings fall in value by 4.6% last week. However, the 9.2% one-year return would have helped mitigate his overall losses. However, they should be aware of further losses that may occur in the future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sirius Real Estate.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Sirius Real Estate?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sirius Real Estate already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sirius Real Estate’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued stock, the board will have to pay attention to their preferences. Sirius Real Estate is not owned by a hedge fund. BlackRock, Inc. Currently the largest shareholder with 9.8% shares. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 8.5% and 5.3% of the outstanding shares, respectively. Additionally, CEO Andrew Combs owns 0.9% of the company’s shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Insider Ownership of Sirius Real Estate

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own some shares in Sirius Real Estate Ltd. This is a pretty big company, so it’s generally positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, he owns approximately UK £17 million worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this reflects the alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

general public ownership

With 38% ownership, the general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, has a degree of influence over Sirius Real Estate. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to see who actually owns a company. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. To that end, you should learn about 5 warning signs We’ve seen that with serious real estate (including 1 that is potentially serious).

If you’re like me, you want to wonder whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check out this free report that shows analysts’ future forecasts.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

