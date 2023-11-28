Crypto investment products have experienced another week of inflows, making it nine consecutive weeks of inflows. According to CoinShares’ latest report on digital asset investment funds, a total of $346 million was invested in crypto products last week, with some cryptos receiving more investment than others.

With last week’s data, the total value of inflows into crypto investment funds this year is now $1.663 billion.

Overview of Institutional Investments in Crypto This Week

Although volatile and still in its early stages, the crypto market has attracted its fair share of rich visionaries and institutional traders. While companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla are investing in the buying end of things by purchasing crypto assets, others are gaining exposure to the assets through exchange-traded products (ETPs). This is especially good, as institutional support in ETPs also brings more stability and legitimacy to the sector.

According to CoinShares, Bitcoin has attracted the majority of inflows. Bitcoin has been in the headlines for the past few months, especially with the Spot Bitcoin ETF awaiting approval in the US.

Bitcoin ETPs received new inflows totaling $312 million last week, bringing their total inflows this year to $1.55 billion. At the same time, Ethereum ETPs saw inflows of $33.5 million, a 915% increase from last week’s inflow of $3.3 million.

Solana ETP, on the other hand, saw inflows of $3.5 million, which is 74% less than last week’s inflow of $13.6 million. Polkadot and Chainlink also saw inflows of $0.8 million and $0.6 million respectively. On the other hand, smaller Bitcoin products had outflows of $0.9 million last week, the third consecutive week of outflows.

What is driving institutional interest?

Institutional investment in digital asset products is now at the highest point since the bull market in late 2021. According to CoinShares, total assets under management (AUM) are now $45.3 billion. Much of the momentum of this surge came after the announcement of applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US.

Spot Ethereum ETF applications joined the list last week, leading to a flood of inflows into Ethereum ETPs last week and a positive four-week stretch to $103 million.

ETPs are still one of the best ways for institutional investors to get exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Their use has been increasing in recent months, and ETP volume as a percentage of total spot Bitcoin reached 18% last week.

This is poised to change soon when spot ETFs are approved and institutional investors will have another way to get exposure to Bitcoin. Experts say the first approval for spot ETFs could come as early as 2024.

BTC price jumps above $37,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Kanakkupillai, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com