Institutional interest in crypto returns as market hits 18-month high

Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund enthusiasm has caught on with institutional investors, who are plowing money back into the crypto asset.

Institutional-grade crypto asset funds last week saw their largest weekly inflows since the end of 2021, according to fund manager CoinShares.

This showed that a new record of inflows of 346 million was recorded during the week, the largest total seen in the last 9 weeks of inflows.

Additionally, Giovanni Viccioso, global head of cryptocurrency products at CME, commented on the return of institutional traders to the crypto derivatives markets.

The increase in volume and open interest is a “clear sign that institutions are moving into this space,” he said.

Institutional hunger is back

The latest inflow of funds pushed total assets under management to an 18-month high of $45.3 billion, according to CoinShares.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seifert predicted that the spot Bitcoin fund would be approved during the second week of January.

Additionally, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store commented It would be “massive chaos if the SEC does not allow GBTC to list at the same time as other spot BTC ETF launches…”

On December 1, Bitcoin pioneer Anthony Pompliano commented on the rise in crypto-related equities.

“First, investors were buying Bitcoin, then Ether, and now many other crypto assets that are pushing them further out of the risk curve,” he said.

Institutions typically lead retail when it comes to investing in crypto, and the past five weeks have seen annual highs in weekly inflows. During the same period, spot market capitalization has increased by approximately 24%.

crypto market outlook

Crypto markets have had a solid week, with total capitalization rising to an 18-month high of $1.52 trillion on December 2.

Bitcoin was at the forefront on Saturday evening with a gain of $40,000. Ethereum surged above $2,100, while SOL confirmed its position above $60.

Chainlink (LINK) was the top high-cap mover on the day with a 7% rise, to top $16 at the time of writing.

Source: cryptopotato.com