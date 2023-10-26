Institutional demand drives Bitcoin price up: 5 clear signs

In recent days, the Bitcoin market has been witnessing a seismic shift, with BTC’s price rising due to rising institutional demand. Expert commentary and market data come together to unveil the comprehensive picture of this intense institutional activity.

Institutional demand is driving up the price of Bitcoin

An in-depth insight came from Miles Deutscher, an experienced crypto analyst, who highlighted some fascinating changes in market dynamics. Deutscher noted, “There has been some big change in the market in the last few days.” He stressed the importance of CME futures volume, which, in a remarkable turn, has reached a two-year high.

The CME Group itself confirmed this trajectory, commented, “Amid recent market-shifting events, open interest in CME Group Bitcoin futures reached an all-time high of over 20K contracts.” This equates to an astonishing 100K equivalent Bitcoins or $3.4 billion in estimated value, marking the beginning of a strong institutional footprint.

CME Bitcoin Futures Open Interest | Source: X@CMEGroup

Along with futures, CME options volume has seen a renaissance, reaching a three-month peak. Third, Deutscher drew attention to call option open interest, an equally important metric, which hit the formidable $10 billion threshold.

To contextualize this surge, he compared it with previous milestones, saying, “For context: At the peak of the 2021 rally, it was $9.9B.” Such milestones, when taken together, underline the enormity of current institutional engagement.

Additionally, Deutscher highlighted the bullish trend in crypto-related stocks, which saw an increase of nearly 15% in just one week. This bullishness suggests that the broader financial ecosystem is responding favorably to the bullish trend, a sentiment that may be supported by institutional players.

Finally, from Deutscher’s observations, the flow of public money displays another extraordinary pattern. A whopping $43 million was pumped into Bitcoin in just one day. To put this into broader perspective, this inflow is equivalent to 10% of the entire year’s inflows up to this point, a figure that serves as evidence of institutional enthusiasm.

Analyst Zaheer is deeply investigating the reasons for these market upheavals. … Offered Another perspective, predicting that CME’s dominant position as the largest exchange by open interest is not transitory.

He reflected, “More traditional investors are taking up the challenge of crypto. Off-shore crypto exchanges are falling out of favor in place of more regulated counterparties. “Crypto natives will likely be sidelined.”

This change in investor dynamics is exemplified by Binance’s declining market share in the BTC futures market, which now stands at a year-to-date low of 30%.

Open Interest: Crypto Exchange vs CME | Source: x@splitcapital

stablecoin flows are back

Beyond Deutscher’s comments, another bullish indicator emerges from the insights of renowned analyst Pentoshi. Analyzing broader market sentiment, he offered a perspective that could be considered the sixth sign of institutional demand for Bitcoin:

Some thoughts about the market situation in Bitcoin ETFs: Anyone who wanted to sell has done so. Stablecoins bottomed out 3 months ago, and for the first time in 2 years, we are actually seeing INFLOWS. Early phase reversal signal.

JP Morgan’s opinion on BTC’s rally

Adding another layer to the institutional conversation is the anticipated environment around the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). JPMorgan expressed sentiment They said“It appears there was institutional involvement in this latest flow impulse.”

The report further highlights Bitcoin’s strong performance, saying, “Our futures position proxy based on CME Bitcoin futures, which is used mostly by institutional investors, has increased over the past week.”

Additionally, JPMorgan’s analysis revealed an interesting change. The large BTC flows into larger wallets, indicative of institutional demand, were a sharp contrast to the previous pattern dominated by retail investors.

“There has been a sizable BTC inflow into larger wallets, pointing to institutional investor demand,” the report noted, contrasting this with prior inflows led primarily by smaller, retail-focused wallets. Is.

At press time, BTC traded at $34,111.

Bitcoin tops $34,000, 1-day chart | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com