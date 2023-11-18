Despite adverse economic conditions and a persistently bearish market, institutional cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise. Investors have remained resilient and have expressed optimism and strong sentiment about the role of crypto in the future of financial settlements.

A recent survey conducted by leading US crypto exchange Coinbase found that 64% of institutional investors currently investing in crypto intend to increase their allocation to digital assets over the next three years. None of the respondents expect their allocations to be reduced within the same time frame.

Increase in institutional crypto adoption

The Coinbase survey was conducted from October 19 to November 6, 2023, with participation from 250 decision makers from hedge funds, venture capital firms, pensions, foundations and endowments, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and asset management firms in the US. The focus is on institutions that currently invest in crypto, those that are evaluating whether to invest and those that have previously invested.

Over the past 12 months, 33% of respondents increased their crypto allocation, 17% decreased theirs, and 50% remained unchanged. About 45% of institutions that do not invest in crypto said they are likely to venture into the sector in the next three years.

Coinbase saw improved sentiment from last year’s survey, as a greater number of investors said they expect crypto asset prices to rise in 2024. A survey in October 2022 found 57% of respondents expect crypto assets to rise in the next year, compared to 8% of participants who expected prices to rise in 2023.

Blockchain to replace traditional systems

Additionally, 73% of investors surveyed see blockchain as a faster and more secure payment method than the traditional banking system. Roughly 66% believe blockchain will eventually replace traditional trade-settlement systems.

Specifically, 76% of surveyors said the absence of clear crypto regulations in the US hindered the country’s position as a leader in financial services, stressing the need for regulatory clarity. Investors believe that progress in relations and the emergence of real-world crypto applications will be the next catalyst for growth of the industry.

Meanwhile, crypto ranked third behind private equity and US equities among 15 asset classes assessed for their abilities to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over the next three years.

