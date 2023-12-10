Instead of Humana merger, Cigna opts for $10 billion stock buyback

Cigna Group plans to increase its share repurchase authorization by $10 billion, a key stock , [+] The buyback was announced on Sunday, December 10, 2023, which will instead be an acquisition of Humana, another large health insurance company. This photo is of Cigna Group’s headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, US, on Friday, October 27, 2023. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP

Cigna Group is planning to increase its share repurchase authorization by $10 billion, a major stock buyback that would follow instead of its acquisition of Humana, another large health insurer.

Cigna announced Sunday that its board of directors has approved a total increase of $10 billion in incremental share repurchase authorization, bringing the company’s total share repurchase authorization to $11.3 billion.

David Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer of Cigna Group, said Sunday, “We believe Cigna’s shares are significantly undervalued and the repurchases represent a value-enhancing deployment of capital as we continue to deliver high-quality care, Work to support improved affordability and better health outcomes.” a statement. “As we look at the broader landscape and strategic opportunities before us, we will remain financially disciplined with a clear focus on executing in line with our strategy, delivering value for our shareholders and investing in our future. In light of this, we will consider bolt-on acquisitions as well as value-accretive divestitures in line with our strategy.”

“Bolt-on acquisitions” would not face the regulatory scrutiny of a larger combination like Cigna and Humana, which have significant reach in government-subsidized health insurance as well as commercial coverage.

Wall Street analysts nor investors were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a major health insurance merger when reports emerged last month that Humana and Cigna were discussing a blockbuster deal that would come together by the end of the year. The Humana-Cigna merger is one that has been rumored for years and trial balloons are usually sent to one financial newspaper or another. But, once again such a combination has not been possible.

Humana, one of the nation’s largest operators of Medicare Advantage health insurance plans for seniors, is not strong in commercial and employer coverage, which is Cigna’s strength. In addition, Cigna has a fast-growing business selling individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and Humana does not.

“The company intends to use the majority of its discretionary cash flow for share repurchases in 2024,” Cigna said Sunday.

“The Company expects this will include the repurchase of at least $5 billion of common stock between now and the end of the first half of 2024, with a portion of this repurchase through an accelerated share repurchase program conducted in the first quarter of 2024 will be performed. , Cigna said.

Cigna confirmed full-year 2023 adjusted earnings from operations of “at least $24.75 per share.”

“Over the past 10 years, our continued execution has resulted in (earnings per share) growth of more than 13 percent on an annual basis, allowing us to profitably grow our business and the services we provide,” Cordani said. Shows our potential.” We are confident in the ongoing growth and strength of Cigna’s businesses and expect to carry significant momentum forward into 2024. This conviction strengthens our confidence in achieving our long-term annual adjusted EPS growth target of 10-13% while maintaining an attractive dividend.