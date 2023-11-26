Image Source: Getty Images

Self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) give British investors huge advantages over real estate giants. While buy-to-let can be an attractive way to build long-term wealth, it comes with a lot of headaches. The rising interest rate environment clearly doesn’t help. But the main hurdle is the increasingly hostile taxation on owning a rental property. And this is something that SIPP investors do not have to deal with.

Investing in the stock market has very low barriers to entry. After all, investing even a few hundred pounds every month is all it takes to eventually build a seven-figure portfolio. And by doing it inside a SIPP, taxes won’t interfere with the wealth-building process. This way.

How to avoid tax legally

An often forgotten expense of any investment or business venture is caused by the dirty hands of the tax authorities. And recent cuts to tax-free allowances for capital gains and dividends have further increased this pressure on wealth. But a SIPP protects investors from HMRC. Not only this, it also gives relief in tax.

The amount of relief is ultimately linked to the income tax bracket in which the investor finds himself. Assuming an individual is paying the basic rate, a 20% tax refund is issued on any money put into a SIPP. This means that for every £500 deposited, investors will have £600 to invest and will not have to worry about any capital gains or dividend taxes.

However, there are some caveats. The most notable thing is that once the money is added, investors cannot withdraw it before they are at least 55 years old. It is set to be increased to 57 in 2028, and the age limit may increase further in the future.

It is also important to say that once retirement arrives, the same pension taxation rules apply. Twenty-five percent can be withdrawn tax-free, but the rest will be taxed as if it were income. In other words, SIPPs defer taxes until retirement arrives. But wealth creation in the meantime could be game-changing.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

target of one crore

Since its inception, FTSE 100 This has yielded an average annual return of approximately 8% per year after dividends are reinvested. And even if a custom-built portfolio only manages to replicate this performance inside a SIPP, it is still possible to reach millionaire territory in the long run.

Assuming 20% ​​tax relief, for every £500 deposited each month, investors automatically get an extra £100, which, at an 8% compound rate, means a £3,164,724 portfolio after 45 years. Of course, this is not guaranteed. The recent stock market turmoil serves as a reminder that stocks can be volatile. And 45 years is more than enough time for another accident or improvement to cause a halt in operations.

Nevertheless, a judiciously managed portfolio will eventually overcome such issues. And the prospect of potentially becoming a multi-millionaire by consistently investing for retirement every month makes the risk worth taking. At least that’s what I think.

Post Rental Instead of Buying, I’d Aim to Earn a Million with a SIPP! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com