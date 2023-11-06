Instead of a luxurious megayacht, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has the world's most advanced exploration vessel. The 285-foot ship, manned by scientists, has wet and dry laboratories, helicopters, submarines and a state-of-the-art media center. - LuxuryLaunch

When has a billionaire ever done anything normal? But Ray Dalio has surpassed even that benchmark with his extraordinary superyacht OceanExplorer, capable of exploring the most inaccessible places on Earth. The billionaire’s 285-foot converted research vessel is a testament to his dedication to using his wealth for the good of the planet. He also has another Umbra yacht, which he probably relies on for leisure, but it is the state-of-the-art high-tech vessel that is really worthy of discussion. The explorer ship, built at Spain’s Freire Shipyard in 2010, has many impressive elements. She underwent a major makeover to become the most advanced research vessel in the world and was launched in the Netherlands in 2020 after a two-year reconstruction. Let’s take a look at this sailing symbol of science and research that pushes the boundaries of discovery and broadcasts it for the world to see.

OceanExplorer, outstanding and extraordinary –

Most superyachts have an inexhaustible list of luxury amenities like spa, helipad, cinema, nightclub, teppanyaki grill etc. OceanExplorer has this too, but of a completely different kind. For the sole purpose of research and not for recreation, this gorgeous OceanX ship has impressive elements like four dry and wet marine research laboratories.

The ship carries a crew of 60 and 18 guests who board the ship to explore the least-studied parts of the Indian Ocean or learn about the deep sea of ​​Antarctica.

While superyachts have multiple swimming pools, OceanExplorer has 4 laboratories.

The $200 million ship has a Mission Control Central Nervous System in which, in a movie-like scenario, scientists work on deep-sea discoveries and stunning maps of the ocean floor on state-of-the-art media equipment. Data collected from OceanExplorer’s deep-sea vehicles, CTDs, and other sensors is input into a centralized mission data management platform.

A top-notch production and media center provides short-form, episodic and live content while at sea. The department has high-resolution cameras capable of shooting 8k resolution approximately 20,000 feet below the ocean surface.

OceanExplorer landing a submersible in the fjords of Norway. Source – Charterworld.

There is an arsenal of deep-sea submersibles, helicopters and drones to deploy research teams and film from the sky. The majestic oceanographic research vessel operates on Rolls-Royce diesel-electric propulsion with an annual cost of approximately $20 million. With a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots, the 4,398-ton OceanExplorer is truly a floating asset designed to better understand and conserve our oceans. The ship is currently roaming in the United Arab Emirates after leaving Saudi Arabia.

Ray Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund.

The 74-year-old billionaire is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund firm with approximately $125 billion in assets under management. On social media, he has a net worth of $16.5 billion with 1.2 million followers on Instagram. The author of the NYT bestseller ‘Principles’ was an ordinary kid from Nassau County, Long Island. Working as a caddy as a teenager led him to become interested in the stock market. He bought his first stock at the age of 13. This passion helped him enroll in Harvard Business School, from which he graduated in 1973. In 1975, the financial force founded Bridgewater in his Manhattan apartment, which, at its peak in 2022, was the world’s largest stock. The largest hedge fund. The businessman has used his immense wealth for the greater good. With Dalio Philanthropies, the Bridgewater founder and his family have contributed more than $1 billion to a wide range of worthwhile causes. Ranging from ocean exploration, health equality, social entrepreneurship and education, he has helped an ocean of charitable causes. In 2011, Ray and Barbara Dalio signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give away the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

