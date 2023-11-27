Instagram is now in its crisis phase

Mark Zuckerberg might have enjoyed a “Hot Zuck Summer.” But after a troubling report on the app serving inappropriate photos of children to adults, it may now be preparing for an “Instagram Nightmare Fall” — along with a massive lawsuit from 33 state attorneys general. getty images

Instagram Reels is linking some adults to inappropriate images of children, the WSJ reports.

Instagram is now dealing with a public scandal similar to Facebook’s election interference scandal.

Instagram also faces a lawsuit from 33 states that say it ignored warnings over the mental health of teens.

For a few weeks in July, a unique phrase hit the airwaves that caused mild pain to some people who typed it: “Hot Zak Summer.”

There was a photo of Mark Zuckerberg shirtless and horribly ripped. Successful launch of threads. The whole embarrassing incident where Elon Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a physical fight.

Compared to Musk, who was busy destroying both Twitter and his own reputation, the Meta CEO seemed like a reasonable adult and measured executive.

For a brief summer, things were finally looking rosy for Zuckerberg and Meta: The 2016 election and all the mess it entailed was far in the rear-view mirror. Francis Haugen and the explosive revelations of the “Facebook Papers” were not on everyone’s minds in 2021. Twitter, FTX and AI made headlines.

It was almost like Meta had a moment where it actually had to add some numbers to a big sign that read “Days without a major scandal.”

Today, that counter was set back to “0”. And although “Hot Zuck Summer” may be a light-hearted story on Zuckerberg, the latest scandal is something else entirely.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal alarmingly reported that sexual content of children was served to adults through Instagram’s Reels.

In WSJ’s testing, it created new accounts that only followed teen and tween gymnastics and cheerleading influencers. Those accounts were recommended Reels for adult sexual content and sexually explicit child content, the Journal reported. The Canadian Center for Child Protection ran a similar test with similar results, the Journal reports.

From WSJ:

Instagram’s systems served up a jarring dose of sexually explicit content to those test accounts, which included provocative footage of children as well as highly sexual adult videos — and even ads from some of the biggest American brands. The Journal set up the test accounts after noticing they had thousands of followers. The accounts of such young people often included large numbers of adult men, and many of the accounts that followed children had shown an interest in sexual content related to both children and adults. .

The worrying thing is that sexually suggestive material was also shown among the advertisements of big companies.

From the report:

Tests showed that young girls were attracted only after Instagram began showing ads for major consumer brands as well as videos from accounts promoting adult sexual content, such as a video for Walmart exposing a woman’s crotch. After.

And perhaps most disappointing:

An ad from Lean In Girls, a youth women’s empowerment nonprofit run by former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, ran just before a promotion for an adult sex-content creator who often appears in schoolgirl attire. Sandberg declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Meta told the WSJ that the company recently launched new brand-protection tools and created a task force to detect suspicious users. Sandberg, like Walmart, declined to comment to the Journal.

In a statement to Business Insider, Meta said: “We don’t want this kind of content on our platform and brands don’t want their ads appearing next to it. We continue to invest aggressively to stop it.” are – and report every quarter on the prevalence of such content, which is very low.” It also said that WSJ’s test was a “constructed experience” that does not reflect what actual users see each day.

Earlier this fall, 33 states filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing it of ignoring warnings about potential harm to young girls. It also claimed that Meta was aware of millions of accounts that were opened by children under the age of 13, but then not closed.

A Massachusetts lawsuit claims Meta ignored efforts to improve the well-being of teens on its apps.

And a recent complaint filed as part of the 33 states suing shows that Instagram executives were well aware of a phenomenon that was quite disturbing to anyone who uses Instagram. Seems effortless: If you see all your friends enjoying living their best lives and tons of pictures of extremely hot people, that might make you feel bad.

(Meta spokeswoman Lisa Crenshaw told BI that the complaint “misrepresents our work by using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents.” She added: “We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences online.) Met, and we have over 30 tools to support them and their parents.”)

By complaint, emphasis mine:

Meta’s senior leadership acknowledged that social comparison is a serious issue and has serious consequences for users, especially for Instagram. [Adam] “I see social comparison as an existential question that Instagram faces, within the broader question of whether social media is good or bad for people,” Mosseri wrote in an internal email. Due to Instagram’s “focus on young people and visual communication”, its emphasis on beauty and fashion content, and “the marketing look and feel is often heavily biased,” Mosseri argued that “social comparisons to Instagram [what] “Election interference is for Facebook.”

I think Mosseri was absolutely right. it Is The existential question that is now being debated about Instagram.

(The interpretation of Mosseri’s line about election interference is not entirely clear to me. I think a lot of Meta staff believe that the 2016 election interference story was blown out of proportion. Perhaps his point is What this means is that for Instagram this will be a huge scandal moment where public opinion rapidly turns against it, cable news guys scream about it, people delete their accounts, and someone complains about it. To be brought before Congress.)

Anyhow – Mosseri is right. This is a big public scam. Many shoes fell. The publication said that big advertisers like Match and Bumble are canceling ads on the WSJ report.

“Hot Juck Summer” has turned into “Instagram Nightmare Fall.”

