Instagram head says Threads API is in the works. techcrunch

Image Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said today that the Threads API is in the works. This will give developers the opportunity to build different apps and experiences around threads.

Mosseri was responding to journalist Casey Newton, who was chatting with a user about a TweetDeck-like experience for threads. The Instagram chief expressed fears of publishers posting too much content and, in turn, creator content becoming dominant.

“We are working on it. My concern is that this will mean a lot of publisher content and not a lot of creator content, but it still feels like something we need to do,” Mosseri said in a post.

Mosseri has already taken a stance on news content by saying that Threads is not “anti-news”, but that it “will not actively promote news.” Historically, news publications have relied on third-party tools and integration with various social networks to automatically post to platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Due to the lack of API availability on new platforms like Threads, publishers have to post content manually, which is not ideal for news organizations that post a lot of articles per day.

While Mosseri is concerned about publishers pushing massive amounts of content through API integration, creators also need different tools to post different types of content. If there is an option for API integration it makes it easier for developers to design features suitable for a specific platform.

With social networks like Twitter (now X) and Reddit making it difficult for third-party developers to create clients, Threads can open up its API and enable a healthy app ecosystem. Developers have launched some clients for rival networks such as Bluesky and Mastodon, but the user base of both networks is comparatively smaller than that of Threads.

Earlier this week, Meta said Threads has less than 100 million monthly active users. An API and a third-party app ecosystem won’t necessarily push that number forward, but it will provide ways for people to explore the network in alternative ways. The Threads teams have shipped several features over the past few months since launch. However, if a third-party app ecosystem exists, developers can ship the features users are looking for.

Additionally, Meta and Mosseri have talked about integrating Threads with Fediverse. So an open ecosystem with a streamlined API would be a good step towards reaching that goal.

Source: techcrunch.com