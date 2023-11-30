Instacart: Market dominance at risk due to increasing competition

Key Morningstar metrics for Instacart

We are initiating coverage of Instacart (MapleBear) Cart with a No Mot rating, a Very High Uncertainty rating, and a Fair Value estimate of $33 per share. We consider the stock undervalued.

Instacart is the market leader among intermediary platforms that aggregate consumer demand for groceries, which according to eMarketer will grow at a rate of 13% annually to a market of approximately $77 billion by 2027. In our view, the firm is creating a network effect between retailers and consumers. Buyers, and advertisers. However, we do not think the company has reached the point where its network can easily face stiff competition from DoorDash DASH and Uber Technologies UBER, which also have strong network effects and have gained market share.

About 8 million consumers in the United States use Instacart’s app to order products from grocery stores, of which the company gets an average cut of about 5%-6% over the past three years. Consumers have access to over 5,500 brands provided by approximately 85% of kirana stores in the country. The total grocery sales market in the US was $1.5 trillion in 2022. Within that market, sales originated and completed on intermediary platforms like Instacart represented 3%, or $41 billion.

While we believe additional growth opportunities remain – such as expansion into markets outside the US and Canada, as well as the listing of more products – the firm’s US market share has been declining while DoorDash and Uber have gained. Is. We think Instacart will remain the market leader, but we expect its market share to decline from 70% in 2022 to around 50% by 2027.

Source: www.morningstar.com