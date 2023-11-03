Inspiring innovation in the next generation in pursuit of a sustainable future

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) has emerged as a paramount concern within society, which has prompted businesses across all sectors to seek innovative ideas to promote ESG principles among the public. With this in mind, the Hong Kong Advertisers Association (HK2A) – an association of corporate advertisers, advertising agencies and media – organized the inaugural HK2A ESG Marketing Awards 2023. The awards aim to inspire the creativity and out-of-the-box young individuals. Box thinking in the development of ESG marketing plans advocating sustainable practices.

The awards received a positive response with approximately 100 entries in its first year. Amongst the exceptional performances, Excel Team bagged the gold medal in the full-time student division. Their proposal suggested reusing Pokfulam Farm, a first-class historic building, as a unique wedding venue, using its vast area and cultural characteristics in an environmentally friendly, sustainable way.

The winning team expressed their gratitude during the awards ceremony, saying, “We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the immense effort and creativity we have put into this competition. It serves as a source of inspiration, boosts our confidence and motivates us to continue striving for excellence.”

In the student category, silver and bronze went to Upcycling Duo for Green Living and You’re Correct team.

Zero2 captured gold in the open division. Their proposal introduced a gamification application that encourages users to adopt sustainable behaviors in their daily lives. Silver and bronze went to Kiri and Shirley Leung respectively.

To support the competitors, the association organized a series of activities aimed at imparting knowledge and inspiring the development of high-quality, practical ESG marketing proposals. The five masterclasses featured eminent ESG experts, such as Professor Carlos Lo Wing-hung, Director of the Center for Business Sustainability at CUHK Business School, and Francis Ngai Wah-sing, Founder and CEO of Social Ventures Hong Kong. In addition to providing valuable insights, the sessions enabled ESG experts to connect, collaborate, exchange ideas and promote the development of ESG initiatives.

At the awards ceremony held in August, judges recognized the enthusiasm and commitment of the young participants in the pursuit of a better world. The winning entries reflect the participants’ understanding of emerging products, groundbreaking technology and the evolving lifestyle of the young generation.

“All participants, including applicants and judges, have gained deep knowledge and inspiration regarding the implementation and promotion of ESG practices throughout the campaign,” commented Michelle Lam, Chair of HK2A. “Their collective efforts have increased public awareness and attention to ESG, raising the overall standard of ESG in Hong Kong. The awards have played an important role in furthering the city’s journey towards sustainability.”

The winning teams were awarded travel vouchers worth HK$10,000. Lam congratulated the winners and encouraged them to maximize the value of their awards by pursuing international learning exchanges in the field of ESG.

Based on the great success of the inaugural awards, HK2A is considering turning the event into an annual event. The Association believes that establishing a platform to celebrate and promote excellence in ESG marketing will enable Hong Kong to make important progress towards realizing a sustainable future.

Source: www.scmp.com