InspireSemi announces expansion of non-brokered private placement of units and holding of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and Austin, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV:INSP) ,inspiresemi” Or “company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for HPC, AI, graph analytics and other compute-intensive workloads, today announced that it is launching a non-brokered private placement. consists of subordinate voting share units (each a “sv unit”) or Proportional Voting Share Units (each one “pv unit”) for combined gross income up to C$5,000,000 (“financing,

Investors not resident in the United States will subscribe for SV Units at a price per SV Unit of $0.10. Each SV Unit will consist of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (each one “sv share”) and one-half of one SV Share Purchase Warrant of the Company (each whole Warrant being one “sv warrant,

Investors residing in the United States will subscribe to PV units at a price per PV unit of $10.00. Each PV Unit shall consist of one proportionate voting share in the capital of the Company (each one “pv share”) and one-half of one PV Share Purchase Warrant of the Company (each Whole Warrant being onepv warrant,

Each whole SV Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one SV Share at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 36 months from issuance. Each Whole PV Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one PV Share at a price of C$15.00 for a period of 36 months from issuance.

The SV Warrants and the PV Warrants will each be subject to an acceleration right applicable by the Company, which will compel the exercise of the SV Warrant or the PV Warrant if the Company’s SV Shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average price of $0.50 on the TSX. Venture Exchange (“exchange”) for any 20 consecutive business days following the closing date of the financing.

For clarity, each PV Share issued in connection with the Financing or on exercise of the PV Warrant will be convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and on the terms set out in the Articles of the Company available as Schedule “A”. The Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 14, 2022 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Therefore SV units and PV units are economically equivalent.

Termination may take place in one or more installments at the discretion of the Company.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Finders’ fees may be payable on all or a portion of the funds raised under the Financing (“Finder’s Fee”).

Financing and finder fees are subject to exchange approval.

The proceeds from the financing will be used by the company for general working capital.

extension to agm

The company has announced that it has been granted an extension of six months by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies and Exchange for the period in which it will be required to hold its annual general meeting for the year 2023.AGM“). The Company will now be required to hold an AGM by June 13, 2024. The management of the Company has determined that extending the period within which it can hold an AGM is in the best interests of its shareholders at this time.

The company has not yet decided the date of the AGM, but once the date is decided, it will inform its shareholders through the next press release.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi delivers revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. Thunderbird “supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip” is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diverse industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, and life sciences and medicine. Is designed. Search. It is based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture and sets new standards for performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

